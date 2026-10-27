CAIT, NASSCOM to launch nationwide campaign on AI adoption, cyber fraud prevention among traders: Praveen Khandelwal

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and NASSCOM will jointly launch a nationwide campaign to promote artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and cybersecurity awareness to boost business growth and prevent cyber fraud, said Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament (MP) and Secretary General of CAIT.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:59 IST
CAIT, NASSCOM to launch nationwide campaign on AI adoption, cyber fraud prevention among traders: Praveen Khandelwal
Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General CAIT, Member of Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and NASSCOM will jointly launch a nationwide campaign to promote artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and cybersecurity awareness to boost business growth and prevent cyber fraud, said Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament (MP) and Secretary General of CAIT. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of CAIT’s 'Tech Connect for Traders & MSMEs: Accelerating Digital Transformation' programme, he said India has over nine crore traders, along with a large number of people engaged in the transport sector, street vending and other non-corporate businesses.

According to Khandelwal, greater adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) among these businesses would not only improve their operations but also accelerate economic growth and strengthen the Indian economy. "Along with AI, cybersecurity is another important issue because whenever technology adoption increases, the chances of fraud also rise. In this context, under the MoU that has been signed, NASSCOM and CAIT will jointly launch a nationwide campaign focusing on both AI adoption and protection against cyber fraud,” he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NASSCOM and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday. The initiative will also seek to reach traders at the village level, benefiting both businesses and consumers.

“Our aim is to take this campaign to the village level across the country so that every trader can benefit from it. Consumers will also benefit, along with traders,” he said. Reflecting on the MoU, Khandelwal noted, “The MoU signed today between NASSCOM and CAIT in Delhi, in the esteemed presence of Union Minister Jitin Prasada, will prove highly beneficial for the country's retail ecosystem."

Separately, Rajesh Nambiar, President of NASSCOM, said the MoU would help educate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the wider trading community about the importance of adopting technology. Emphasising that every business today is a technology business, he said technology adoption could significantly improve business operations and efficiency.

He further highlighted that in the era of AI and agentic AI, small traders and businesses should not be left behind but should instead be at the forefront of technological adoption. “We believe that there's a huge opportunity with all the support from the government,” he said. (ANI)

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