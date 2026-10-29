Oil Reserves Are Running Dry, Food Prices Are Surging: World Bank Warns of a Global Commodity Shock

Global commodity markets are heading into another period of price instability, with the World Bank forecasting a 23% surge in 2026 as geopolitical conflict, shrinking oil inventories and agricultural disruptions converge. The warning extends beyond higher energy bills: increasingly interconnected commodity markets are exposing food systems, industrial production and vulnerable economies to simultaneous shocks that could prove difficult to contain.

The Oil Market Is Losing Its Last Line of Defense

The most troubling signal in the World Bank Group's latest Commodity Markets Outlook is not simply the return of expensive oil. It is the weakening capacity of global energy markets to absorb further disruptions, even as consumers reduce consumption in response to rising prices and constrained supplies.

Global oil production is expected to contract 5.2% in 2026, marking the sharpest annual decline in more than four decades outside the pandemic-induced recession of 2020. Consumption is also forecast to fall 2.5%, representing the third-largest annual contraction on record after 1980 and 2020. Yet the reduction in demand is insufficient to offset the supply squeeze.

The imbalance is forcing additional withdrawals from oil inventories, reducing the reserves available to cushion future disruptions. Brent crude is projected to average $91 per barrel in 2026, compared with $69 in 2025, while overall energy prices are expected to increase 32%, reversing three consecutive years of declines.

An important distinction emerges from these figures. Falling oil consumption does not necessarily signal improved market stability when production is declining even faster. High prices and shortages are already restraining demand, while electrification is contributing to lower oil use, particularly in China. Nevertheless, the market remains vulnerable because consumption continues to exceed available production.

The World Bank expects Brent prices to moderate to $79 per barrel in 2027, but that outlook depends on conflicts affecting global supplies not intensifying substantially. Escalation in the Middle East or persistent damage to Russia's oil infrastructure could undermine the expected recovery. Under a more adverse combination of shocks, Brent could instead average $105 per barrel in 2027.

From Fuel to Food, Supply Shocks Are Becoming Harder to Contain

The emerging commodity squeeze is especially dangerous because disruptions are no longer confined to individual markets. Energy prices influence agricultural production costs, transportation disruptions restrict grain movements, and unfavorable weather threatens harvests. When these pressures occur together, the resulting strain on food affordability can extend far beyond the original source of disruption.

Food commodity prices are forecast to rise approximately 10% in 2026 and another 7% in 2027, producing a cumulative increase of 18%. The World Bank identifies disrupted grain shipments, potential El Niño-related harvest losses and elevated agricultural input costs as major contributors to this projected increase.

Fertilizer markets are adding another layer of pressure. Prices are expected to rise 14% in 2026 following an earlier surge in urea prices that has since eased. Although fertilizer prices are projected to return to 2025 levels next year, the immediate increase compounds financial pressures on agricultural producers already confronting expensive fuel and uncertain supply conditions.

The consequences could become substantially more severe if several risks materialize simultaneously. The World Bank warns that attacks on Black Sea grain shipments, unexpectedly high energy prices and a particularly strong El Niño could produce a food crisis resembling conditions experienced during the early 2010s, potentially pushing more people into extreme poverty.

In that adverse scenario, food commodity prices could exceed the baseline forecast by 12% in 2027, surpassing their 2022 level. Such an outcome is not the institution's central prediction, but it demonstrates how overlapping disruptions could overwhelm the price moderation currently anticipated for several commodity groups.

Industrial commodities reveal another dimension of the same instability. Metals prices are expected to climb 25% in 2026, with aluminum, copper and tin reaching record highs. Investment in renewable energy, electric vehicles and data centers is strengthening demand, while supply disruptions are limiting the market's ability to respond.

Precious metals are also experiencing exceptional increases, with prices forecast to rise 40% as geopolitical and policy uncertainty sustains demand for safe-haven assets. Even after expected moderation in 2027, prices are projected to remain more than three times their 2015–2019 average.

The World Bank's examination of commodity-market interconnectedness helps explain why these simultaneous developments deserve attention. Its findings indicate that volatility spreads more strongly across commodity groups during economic stress. Industrial metals transmit the greatest volatility on average, although oil's influence has risen markedly since the Middle East conflict began.

A $60 Billion Financial Buffer Faces a Test of Economic Resilience

For developing economies, the challenge extends beyond absorbing higher import and production costs. Governments must also protect households facing food and energy pressures, sustain economic activity and support businesses whose operating expenses are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

The World Bank Group has made between $50 billion and $60 billion available through existing financing instruments, including $25 billion in pre-arranged financing. These resources can support social protection systems, strengthen government fiscal capacity and provide liquidity and working capital to firms and agricultural producers.

The institution is simultaneously expanding efforts to mobilize private investment alongside its own financing and advisory services. It connects this approach with improving conditions for employment generation, particularly for young people in developing countries.

The decisive question now concerns the durability of the projected recovery. Overall commodity prices are forecast to decline 7% in 2027, while energy and industrial metals prices are expected to moderate. Food prices, however, are projected to continue rising, suggesting that easing conditions in some markets may coexist with persistent pressure on essential consumption.

Developments in Middle Eastern energy supplies, Russian oil infrastructure, Black Sea grain transportation and El Niño-related agricultural conditions will determine whether the baseline outlook holds. With oil inventories depleted and commodity-market volatility increasingly interconnected, even a return to declining headline prices may leave the global economy exposed to another round of disruption.