€300M EIB Loan with HBOR Supports Croatian Businesses and Green Investment

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) have signed a €300 million loan agreement to give small and medium-sized enterprises across Croatia better access to long-term finance. The funding will help businesses modernise their operations, expand production and invest in technologies that support their growth. Greater access to investment finance is expected to strengthen companies' competitiveness and contribute to sustainable economic development across the country.

The agreement represents the first tranche of a €500 million EIB financing package for HBOR, supporting business investments that bring technological innovation and quality jobs. Thirty per cent of the financing is earmarked for climate action and environmental sustainability, giving businesses funding for projects that contribute to the green transition. The package addresses difficulties Croatian companies face in securing finance over the longer periods needed to carry out investment projects.

EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac said Croatia's economic success depends on the investment decisions made by thousands of companies every day. He described the partnership with HBOR as a way to help businesses put their plans into practice, from upgrading operations to increasing production capacity and adopting new technologies. The financing connects those business decisions with broader efforts to strengthen local economies and create opportunities for growth and employment.

How businesses will receive the funding

HBOR will distribute the financing through direct loans to businesses and through commercial banks and other eligible financial intermediaries. These channels will help the funding reach companies with different investment needs, including businesses seeking to modernise facilities or develop new products and services. The partnership is designed to make financing available on favourable terms so that more investment plans can become concrete projects.

Supporting innovation, greener investment and jobs

HBOR President of the Management Board Hrvoje Čuvalo said continued cooperation with the EIB delivers practical benefits for Croatian businesses and the wider economy. He said the new agreement would help companies strengthen their competitiveness, support innovation and accelerate the green transition through access to long-term funding. That support will give businesses greater scope to carry out development plans and create opportunities for growth and employment.

Connecting business investment with regional development

The loan was signed on the margins of Places to Stay, Regions to Grow: Investing in Croatia, a Zagreb conference organised by the EIB Group and the European Commission Representation in Croatia. Public authorities, financial partners and businesses gathered to discuss investments that strengthen regional development, cohesion and quality of life. Discussions covered the emerging European "Right to Stay" framework, which recognises that talent is equally distributed but opportunity is not, and highlights investment in services, connectivity, skills, housing and local economies as a way to make regions more competitive, attractive and resilient.