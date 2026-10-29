Ruchita Sharma launches The Glam Queen in association with Wedding Window Entertainment

Ruchita Sharma has launched the first edition of The Glam Queen, an initiative conceptualised to celebrate womanhood, individuality and women empowering one another. Presented by Wedding Window Entertainment and powered by Bikaji, the event was held at Butterfly High in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 17:52 IST
Ruchita Sharma launches The Glam Queen in association with Wedding Window Entertainment
Ruchita Sharma launches The Glam Queen in association with Wedding Window Entertainment. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Ruchita Sharma has launched the first edition of The Glam Queen, an initiative conceptualised to celebrate womanhood, individuality and women empowering one another. Presented by Wedding Window Entertainment and powered by Bikaji, the event was held at Butterfly High in Mumbai.

Envisioned as more than a conventional glamour event, The Glam Queen aims to create a platform where women can celebrate their achievements, embrace their individuality and encourage one another. The initiative places the spotlight on confidence, self-expression and the importance of building a supportive community for women. Conceptualised by Ruchita Sharma, the event brought together the themes of glamour and empowerment, highlighting the idea that women can inspire meaningful change by supporting each other’s journeys. The initiative seeks to create an environment where women feel recognised, valued and encouraged to pursue their aspirations.

With its inaugural edition, The Glam Queen marks the beginning of an initiative that seeks to combine celebration with a larger message of solidarity and mutual encouragement among women. The event was presented by Wedding Window Entertainment, conceptualised by Ruchita Sharma and powered by Bikaji.

With the launch of The Glam Queen, Ruchita Sharma aims to take forward a vision centred on celebrating women and creating opportunities for them to connect, express themselves and inspire others. The initiative’s message is reflected in its tagline: “The Glam Queen — Celebrating Her. Empowering Her. Uplifting Each Other.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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