The Geography of Opportunity: Why Africa’s Urban Boom Needs More Than New Infrastructure

Sub-Saharan Africa faces an economic test as its urban population heads toward an unprecedented expansion, with 748 million additional residents projected between 2025 and 2050. The challenge is no longer simply accommodating urban growth but determining whether cities can connect expanding workforces to productive employment, affordable housing and functioning economic centres.

The World Bank Group's report, Sub-Saharan Africa's Urban Awakening: Catalyzing Economic Growth and Job Creation, places employment geography at the centre of this challenge. Its findings suggest that the economic benefits of urbanization will depend heavily on where businesses concentrate, how easily workers can reach them and whether governments invest before rapid development restricts future options.

The Urban Employment Paradox: More People Do Not Automatically Mean More Jobs

Sub-Saharan Africa's expanding cities represent an opportunity to strengthen economic activity, but population concentration cannot independently guarantee productive employment. The projected addition of 748 million urban residents over 25 years creates a substantial demand for economic opportunities, particularly among the region's growing young workforce. The key question is whether urban development can support employment creation at a scale and quality consistent with this expansion.

Existing differences between rural and urban economic conditions illustrate the potential advantages of cities. According to the World Bank, urban households spend considerably more per adult than rural households with comparable educational attainment. The comparison indicates that urban locations provide access to stronger economic opportunities, suggesting that education alone does not determine how effectively workers participate in productive economic activity.

However, the advantages associated with urban residence are not distributed automatically across every settlement. A city may contain businesses and employment opportunities without making them accessible to workers living farther away. The distance between residential areas and productive economic centres thus becomes an important dimension of urban economic performance, connecting transport investment and housing decisions directly to employment prospects.

The World Bank's emphasis on accessible business clusters reflects this relationship between economic concentration and opportunity. Bringing firms and workers closer together can create conditions that support productive activity, provided infrastructure and regulations allow such connections to develop. Urban policy consequently extends beyond constructing physical infrastructure to shaping how economic activity, housing and mobility interact.

This approach also exposes a fundamental distinction between accommodating urban expansion and improving economic outcomes. More roads, buildings and residential areas may support population growth, but their employment benefits depend partly on their location and connection to productive activity. Therefore, investment decisions carry consequences for whether urban growth strengthens economic participation or leaves opportunities difficult to reach.

Africa's Next Growth Frontier Lies Beyond Its Major Cities

The geography of Africa's urban transformation extends far beyond established metropolitan centres. Alongside expanding cities, rapidly developing peripheries and more than 15,000 towns form a diverse settlement network with significantly different economic prospects. Applying identical development strategies across these locations risks overlooking the particular conditions that determine where infrastructure can support employment and where alternative investments may deliver greater benefits.

In large cities, the immediate priority is strengthening the relationship between employment centres and residential communities. Transport networks, appropriately located affordable housing and regulations that enable businesses and workers to concentrate near economic opportunities are central to this approach. Their combined effectiveness depends on whether infrastructure and land-use decisions improve access rather than merely accommodate physical expansion.

Urban peripheries present a different challenge because development decisions can become difficult to reverse once settlement patterns are established. Establishing road networks and reserving land for essential infrastructure before rapid expansion becomes entrenched could preserve future planning options. Delayed intervention, by contrast, risks leaving authorities with fewer opportunities to create connected urban environments as populations increase.

Smaller towns require an even more selective strategy. The World Bank identifies settlements along transport corridors and near existing economic opportunities as promising locations for targeted infrastructure and planning investments. Concentrating resources in such areas could help reinforce economic connections and support employment creation, rather than distributing identical investment packages across towns with substantially different growth prospects.

For towns with weaker economic potential, improving education, healthcare and connections to stronger labour markets offers another route to economic advancement. This distinction introduces an important policy trade-off: investment in economically promising locations may support local job creation, while investment in people elsewhere can improve their ability to access opportunities beyond their immediate communities. Both objectives require attention, although their infrastructure and financing priorities differ.

The Financing Test: Can Urban Governments Turn Expansion Into Opportunity?

The effectiveness of these strategies will depend partly on whether urban authorities can finance development and manage increasingly complex settlement patterns. Rapidly growing towns need governance arrangements capable of anticipating expansion, while established cities require financial resources to improve infrastructure and employment accessibility. The challenge combines local administrative capacity with decisions over where limited investment resources should be directed.

Hence, municipal revenue systems are vital to the World Bank's recommendations. Modernizing property taxation through affordable technologies could strengthen local revenue collection and improve the financial position of urban governments. Stronger municipal finances may also improve creditworthiness, potentially making cities better positioned to attract private capital for infrastructure and development projects.

Public-private partnerships represent another possible financing channel, particularly for investments in strategically important urban locations. However, attracting capital does not by itself establish whether projects will improve access to employment or benefit communities with fewer economic opportunities. Investment selection, institutional capacity and alignment with urban planning objectives remain essential considerations when assessing potential economic outcomes.

An unresolved question concerns how governments will balance geographically targeted investment with broader access to essential services. Prioritizing towns with strong economic potential may support more concentrated development, but residents of less economically dynamic settlements still require opportunities to improve their prospects. The distinction between investing in places and investing in people consequently becomes a defining consideration for future urban policy.

Sub-Saharan Africa's urban expansion is already projected to reshape the region's population distribution. What remains unsettled is whether its economic geography will evolve in ways that make productive employment accessible to a growing workforce. The decisive measure of urban development will be not simply how many people cities accommodate, but how effectively their investments connect residents with economic opportunity.