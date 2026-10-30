Barbados Turns Debt savings into health investment with IDB’s $175 million guarantee

The Inter-American Development Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a $175 million guarantee to help Barbados strengthen its health system and address chronic noncommunicable diseases and mental health conditions. The guarantee has a 20-year term and forms part of a wider financing arrangement involving other development institutions. By supporting debt refinancing on more favourable terms, the arrangement will free up resources for healthcare investment.

Barbados is undertaking the first operation under the Multi-Guarantor Debt for Resilience Initiative, a partnership that counts the IDB among its founding members. At the government's request, the IDB led the effort to assemble a package of guarantees from participating institutions. The resulting fiscal savings will fund approximately $160 million in investments through the Health Services Resilience Program.

The programme combines improvements to healthcare facilities and services with behaviour-change initiatives in schools, workplaces and communities. Investment will focus on resilient infrastructure, stronger primary and community-based care, and digital tools that support prevention, early detection and treatment. These measures will address noncommunicable diseases and mental health conditions through more integrated care that remains accessible during disruptions.

Stronger local services will support prevention and treatment

Strengthening primary and community-based healthcare is a central part of the programme's response to chronic illness and mental health needs. Better prevention, earlier detection and improved management will be supported by investment in the services people use close to home. Behaviour-change initiatives across schools, workplaces and communities will complement these improvements, extending the programme's reach beyond healthcare facilities.

Digital systems will help maintain care during climate shocks

The programme will support interoperable digital health systems, allowing information to move between services and improving coordination across providers. Telehealth solutions will expand access to care and help patients stay connected with health professionals. Combined with more resilient infrastructure, these investments will support continuity of healthcare during climate shocks and strengthen the system's ability to manage disruption.

Caribbean pharmaceutical hub will strengthen supply security

The initiative's inaugural transaction also directs resources towards regional public goods, extending its benefits beyond Barbados. Programme support will help develop a pharmaceutical hub intended to improve the security of pharmaceutical and medical supplies across the Caribbean. This regional investment connects Barbados' health-system reforms with broader efforts to make essential supplies more dependable.