IDB Backs Argentina with $900m to Support Education and Job Training Access

The Inter-American Development Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a $900 million operation to strengthen Argentina's social protection system. Financing will support the Human Capital Strengthening Support Program, helping students remain in school and expanding access to employment opportunities. The programme combines support for vulnerable families with job training and simpler procedures for maintaining social benefits.

Households representing 3.8 million children and adolescents receiving Argentina's Universal Child Allowance, known as AUH, will benefit from the programme. Funding will also cover up to 500,000 job training opportunities for unemployed adults, informal workers and low-income individuals. Approximately 300,000 participants are expected to complete courses and earn certifications that can improve their employment prospects.

Training will cover digital, technical and service-related skills aligned with labour market needs, connecting course content with areas relevant to employers. The programme's education component will make it easier to verify the requirements families must meet to retain AUH benefits. These changes link continued support for children's schooling with opportunities for adults to develop work-related skills.

Job training will support workers facing employment barriers

Unemployed people, informal workers and individuals with low incomes will receive access to training designed to expand their employment options. The programme distinguishes between the number of training opportunities financed and the expected number of participants completing courses and gaining certification. Its projected 300,000 certified graduates will have qualifications in skills selected for their relevance to labour market demand.

Digital records will simplify benefit procedures for families

The operation will modernise information systems at the National Social Security Administration, ANSES, and the Comprehensive Digital Education Information System, SINIDE. Improved data exchange between institutions will allow education requirements linked to AUH benefits to be verified automatically, simplifying procedures families currently complete. Approximately 2.2 million women who handle these requirements in person on behalf of their children are expected to benefit from the changes.

Long-term financing will strengthen social protection

The operation aligns with the IDB Group's Country Strategy with Argentina for 2025–2028, particularly its support for vulnerable populations and poverty reduction. Improvements to training access, benefit administration and institutional information systems will support a more effective and efficient social protection system. The IDB loan has a 25-year maturity, a 5.5-year grace period and a five-year disbursement period.