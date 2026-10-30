Centre notifies National Social Security Board, bringing gig & platform workers under Labour Codes

The government has formally notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers and Gig and Platform Workers under the Code on Social Security, bringing workers in the digital platform economy within the country's statutory social security framework.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 12:41 IST
Centre notifies National Social Security Board, bringing gig & platform workers under Labour Codes
Logo of Labour Ministry (Photo/X/@LabourMinistry). Image Credit: ANI

The government has formally notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers and Gig and Platform Workers under the Code on Social Security, bringing workers in the digital platform economy within the country's statutory social security framework. The Board will recommend welfare schemes for different categories of unorganised workers, including gig and platform workers, and monitor the implementation of social welfare schemes administered by the Central Government. It will also advise the government on matters related to the administration of the Code on Social Security.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment described the notification as a "landmark step toward ensuring comprehensive social security for India's massive informal workforce". The Board will be chaired by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment and will include representatives from Central and State Governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and associations representing gig and platform workers.

The inclusion of aggregator companies and worker associations in the Board's composition provides representation to both sides of the platform-based work ecosystem in the body responsible for recommending and reviewing welfare measures. The Board will be required to meet at least three times a year and follow the rules of procedure prescribed by the Central Government for conducting its meetings.

Its responsibilities will include recommending suitable social security schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers, besides monitoring existing welfare schemes administered by the Centre. It will also review record-keeping functions carried out at the State level and examine expenditure from the relevant fund and account. The Central Government may assign additional functions to the Board from time to time.

The notification comes under the Code on Social Security, which provides the statutory framework for addressing social security requirements across different categories of workers. The Board's role will be significant in shaping policy recommendations and reviewing the implementation of welfare measures for workers in the unorganised sector and the expanding gig and platform economy. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Supply Chain Divide: Why Data Is Becoming a Weapon of Industrial Resilience

The Climate Adaptation Trap: Why Farmers Struggle to Invest in Water-Saving Technologies

Global Commodity Shock: World Bank Warns of Rising Food, Fuel Prices and Economic Turmoil

Africa's Urban Revolution: Why Infrastructure, Jobs and Smarter Planning Will Decide Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026