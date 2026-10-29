Prices of 397 anti-cancer medicines reduced by up to 93%: BJP's Randhir Sharma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and state media in-charge Randhir Sharma on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for the substantial reduction in the prices of anti-cancer medicines. Addressing a press conference at Mall Road, Shimla, Sharma said that the Union Government's decision would provide significant financial relief to cancer patients and their families across the country.

According to the revised price list issued on October 27, the maximum retail prices of 397 out of 543 listed anti-cancer medicines have been reduced. He highlighted that "the price of Palbociclib 125 mg had declined from Rs 40,421 to Rs 2,730, representing a reduction of approximately 93.25 per cent. Similarly, Palbociclib 100 mg, earlier priced at Rs 24,505, would now cost Rs 2,069, while Thiotepa 100 mg had been reduced from Rs 80,072 to Rs 7,150."

Sharma said that expensive cancer treatment had often forced families into financial hardship, with some even selling property or borrowing money to meet medical expenses. He stated that the reduction in medicine prices would help ease the financial burden and make treatment more affordable. He appealed to political parties to welcome the decision beyond political differences and urged BJP workers to spread awareness about the revised medicine prices.

Highlighting Central Government assistance to Himachal Pradesh, Sharma said that the Union Government had approved 320 additional postgraduate medical seats, along with financial assistance of approximately Rs 415 crore, to strengthen medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state. He alleged that the Congress-led state government was attempting to claim credit for initiatives supported by the Central Government while failing to acknowledge its contribution.

Referring to the Rs 1,422 crore JICA-assisted healthcare project, Sharma questioned the state government's progress in implementing the scheme and upgrading medical facilities. He also raised concerns about delays in constructing critical care blocks and Block Public Health Units under the PM-ABHIM scheme. He alleged that the state government had failed to adequately utilise the Rs 521 crore sanctioned for healthcare infrastructure under the 15th Finance Commission.

Sharma further criticised delays in the implementation of the Bulk Drug Park in Una, despite the release of Rs 225 crore in Central assistance. He said that timely implementation could have attracted substantial investment and created employment opportunities. He also questioned the state government's decision to withdraw from the Medical Device Park project, describing it as a setback to industrial development and job creation.

Raising concerns over disaster reconstruction funds, Sharma alleged irregularities in the utilisation of approximately Rs 2,006 crore approved by the Central Government under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) framework. He demanded transparency in the allocation of reconstruction works, particularly those awarded in smaller packages, and called for an investigation into allegations of payments being made without proper execution of work.

Sharma also questioned the utilisation of grants provided to Panchayati Raj Institutions under the 15th Finance Commission. He alleged that funds earmarked for drinking water management had been diverted to the Jal Shakti Department instead of being utilised directly through local bodies. He further claimed that some funds had been used for purposes other than those specified under the Finance Commission guidelines.

Sharma demanded that grants allocated under the 16th Finance Commission be utilised transparently through Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, ensuring that elected local representatives retain their financial decision-making powers. He warned that if the state government continued to disregard the financial rights of local bodies, the BJP would be compelled to launch an agitation alongside elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Sharma reiterated that the BJP would continue raising questions over the utilisation of Central assistance and demand accountability from the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)