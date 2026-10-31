Sri Lanka Targets 900,000 Farmers in World Bank–IFAD Push for Agricultural Jobs, Exports and Food Security

Sri Lanka is placing agricultural competitiveness, rural employment and private investment at the centre of a new development initiative designed to connect 900,000 farmers with stronger commercial opportunities by 2030. The AgriConnect Joint Implementation Plan, launched with the World Bank Group and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), combines $665 million in institutional investments with an ambition to mobilize up to $170 million in private capital over five years.

The initiative signals a broader approach to agricultural development, shifting attention from farm production alone toward the financial, technological and commercial systems that determine how agricultural products reach markets. Its ambitions extend across food security, export competitiveness, climate resilience and rural economic opportunities, bringing several development priorities into a single investment framework.

As South Asia's first official participant in AgriConnect, Sri Lanka is seeking to strengthen connections between farmers, agribusinesses and financial institutions. The central question is whether coordinated financing and market partnerships can translate into durable economic gains for agricultural producers, particularly those operating beyond established commercial networks.

Agriculture's Economic Weight Demands More Than Higher Production

Agriculture and food processing contribute at least 15% of Sri Lanka's gross domestic product, account for 30% of goods exports and support one in three jobs. These figures establish agriculture as an important component of national economic performance, with consequences extending from household livelihoods to foreign trade and industrial activity.

However, agricultural development involves more than increasing output. The commercial value farmers receive also depends on their ability to access financing, connect with reliable buyers, use appropriate infrastructure and participate in processing activities. AgriConnect addresses these interconnected requirements through investments spanning agricultural finance, logistics, technology and productive partnerships.

The initiative also connects agricultural development with Sri Lanka's Public Investment Programme 2026–2030 and the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework. This alignment creates a common planning structure for government agencies, international institutions and private businesses, potentially reducing fragmentation across agricultural investment activities.

Its geographical focus introduces another development objective. The Northern and Eastern Provinces are among the areas identified for expanded economic opportunities, indicating that the programme is intended to reach beyond established commercial centres. Whether these ambitions deliver geographically balanced benefits will depend on how investments and partnerships are distributed.

The programme consequently faces two connected tests: improving the competitiveness of agricultural enterprises while widening participation in commercial opportunities. Progress on one objective will not necessarily guarantee progress on the other, particularly where smaller producers face greater constraints in accessing finance, infrastructure or business relationships.

From Traditional Commodities to Higher-Value Agricultural Markets

Sri Lanka's strategy identifies coconut, cinnamon, tea and fisheries alongside dairy, poultry, aquaculture and horticulture as priority value chains. The selection brings established agricultural activities and diverse food-producing industries into a framework intended to strengthen processing, market connections and export potential.

Greater value addition is a defining feature of this approach. Instead of viewing agricultural production as the final economic activity, the initiative recognizes opportunities across processing, storage, distribution and commercial transactions. Strengthening these connections could allow farmers and agricultural businesses to participate more effectively in markets offering better financial returns.

Infrastructure investments are expected to complement commercial partnerships. Cold chains can support the handling and movement of agricultural products, while improved connectivity and climate-resilient irrigation address other operational requirements. Research, workforce skills and agricultural technology are also included in the programme's development priorities.

Implementation is already underway through the Integrated Rurban Development and Climate Resilience Project, financed by the International Development Association. The project connects commercially viable smallholder-led businesses with financing and more rewarding markets through productive partnerships, providing an operational foundation for the broader initiative.

The International Finance Corporation is pursuing complementary activities in the cinnamon and coconut industries, targeting competitiveness and export opportunities. Its support also includes direct investments in agribusinesses and financial-sector risk-sharing arrangements designed to facilitate agricultural lending and investment.

Together, these interventions place financial access and commercial relationships alongside physical infrastructure. Their effectiveness will depend on whether improvements reach individual producers rather than remaining concentrated among businesses already capable of securing financing and maintaining established buyer relationships.

The Real Test Lies in Financing, Inclusion and Execution

AgriConnect's financial structure combines $550 million in World Bank Group investments with $115 million from IFAD. The additional target of mobilizing up to $170 million in private capital introduces a commercial dimension that could expand investment beyond development institutions, provided suitable opportunities attract business participation.

Private financing, however, operates differently from institutional development commitments. Investment decisions depend on commercial considerations, while agricultural development objectives include employment, food security and opportunities for smaller producers. Aligning these priorities will be important as financial institutions and agribusinesses become more involved in implementation.

The ambition to reach 900,000 farmers also requires careful measurement. Participation in a value chain does not automatically establish improvements in income, productivity or commercial bargaining power. Assessing results will require attention to the quality of market relationships, access to financial services and the durability of opportunities created.

Climate resilience adds another layer of complexity. Irrigation improvements and related investments are intended to strengthen agricultural systems, but their practical contribution will depend on implementation across different farming activities and locations. Agricultural modernization and environmental resilience therefore need to advance together within the programme.

Coordination among government institutions, development partners, financial organizations and businesses presents a further challenge. Effective cooperation will require turning shared objectives into clearly executed interventions.

The coming years will show whether financing commitments translate into functioning infrastructure, expanded agricultural partnerships, stronger export capabilities and broader farmer participation. Progress in the Northern and Eastern Provinces will be particularly relevant to assessing whether economic opportunities extend to targeted lagging regions.