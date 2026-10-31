IFC backs Agrofértil to expand farm financing and agricultural technology in Paraguay

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced financing for Paraguayan agricultural input distributor and grain trader Agrofértil S.A. The funding will expand producers' access to pre-harvest financing and farm inputs across the country, supporting the development of Paraguay's agricultural and productive sectors. Small and medium-sized farmers are a particular priority for the company as it broadens access to the resources and technology producers need to grow.

Agrofértil combines agricultural supplies, financing and technical assistance through an integrated service model that brings several farming needs together in one place. Its products include crop protection products, fertilizers, seeds and biological products, distributed through more than 30 regional centres. The company also has storage capacity of 811,000 metric tons, supporting its operations as an input supplier and grain trader serving producers throughout Paraguay.

IFC's investment will support the expansion of digital agriculture solutions that combine climate data with agronomic information to guide farming decisions. These tools are intended to help producers manage climate risks and strengthen crop productivity, complementing Agrofértil's existing distribution and technical assistance network. The project supports agricultural value chains in a sector that accounts for 18 percent of Paraguay's national employment, giving improvements in farm productivity wider importance for livelihoods and the economy.

Financing to strengthen support for smaller producers

Agrofértil Chief Financial Officer Adilson Benedito Antonio Junior described the partnership as support for the company's ambition to serve as a comprehensive partner to Paraguayan farmers. He said the financing would help Agrofértil reach more producers, particularly small and medium-sized farmers, with quality inputs, timely funding and technology that supports more effective farming. The company links that expansion to its vision for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive agricultural sector, with innovation forming part of its support for rural producers.

Grain production target extends to 2031

The IFC project seeks to contribute to grain production equivalent to feeding 5.3 million people by 2031, alongside efforts to strengthen agricultural value chains. World Bank Group Representative for Paraguay Boris Weber highlighted the sector's potential to create quality jobs and support economic activity through better access to resources for smaller producers. He described the investment as a commitment to agricultural productivity and resilience, connecting support for Agrofértil with broader opportunities for farmers to expand their businesses.

Sustainability and workplace equality form part of the project

IFC will help Agrofértil strengthen its environmental and social standards, including greater supply-chain traceability and measures to advance sustainability. Agrofértil will continue its work on equal opportunities for men and women in the workplace, including renewing its EDGE certification. The international certification recognises good practices in workplace gender equity, making employment standards another part of the company's commitments alongside its agricultural services.