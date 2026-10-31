Veena - THE WEAVE: A Bhujbal Initiative Presented by Dr. Shefali Bhujbal Brings Yeola’s Original Paithani to Bombay Times Fashion Week

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Veena — THE WEAVE, a Bhujbal Initiative presented by Dr. Shefali Bhujbal and designed by Pallavi Goyal, showcased Maharashtra’s treasured Paithani through contemporary fashion at Bombay Times Fashion Week, held at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz, Mumbai.

With the blessings of Hon. Shri Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Government of Maharashtra, the initiative brought together textile heritage, creative expression and a commitment to empowering weavers. The showcase held a special connection with Yeola, the constituency represented by Shri Chhagan Bhujbal since 2004. His association with the region spans more than two decades, giving the initiative a close connection to the town and its celebrated weaving heritage.

At the heart of the collection was original Paithani sourced from Yeola. Authentic Paithani textiles were transformed into contemporary drapes, lehengas, festive ensembles and accessories. The designs explored new possibilities for the original weave while retaining its distinctive craftsmanship and cultural identity. The initiative placed particular emphasis on women weavers, recognising their skill, dedication and contribution to sustaining Paithani’s living heritage. By bringing greater visibility to their artistry and exploring contemporary applications for their work, Veena — THE WEAVE aimed to encourage wider appreciation and new opportunities for the weaving community.

Dr. Shefali Bhujbal’s vision connected the preservation of heritage with its evolution for a global audience. Designer Pallavi Goyal translated this vision into silhouettes that demonstrated how original Paithani from Yeola could find fresh relevance in contemporary wardrobes. Actor Genelia Deshmukh graced the runway as the showstopper, presenting the collection’s blend of traditional artistry and modern design.

Beyond the runway, the initiative carried a purpose: celebrating the people behind the textile, with special recognition of women weavers, and strengthening the connection between their craft and new audiences. Through Veena — THE WEAVE, a Bhujbal Initiative, Yeola’s weaving heritage found a contemporary expression at Bombay Times Fashion Week—honouring its roots, celebrating its artisans and reimagining Paithani for the world.

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