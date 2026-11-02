Captive, commercial coal output rises 42% YoY to 22.03 MT in October 2026

Coal production from captive and commercial blocks expanded by approximately 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to touch 22.03 million tonnes during October 2026 of FY 2026–27, according to official data released by the Ministry of Coal. The output stood at 15.49 million tonnes during the corresponding month of the previous financial year. Alongside output, dispatches from these operational blocks witnessed an upward trajectory during the month under review. Despatches climbed to 21.11 million tonnes, registering an increase of nearly 36 per cent compared to the 15.48 million tonnes recorded in October 2025.

Cumulative figures for the ongoing fiscal year between April and October also demonstrated an expansion in domestic mining activities. Overall coal output across captive and commercial blocks grew from 105.33 million tonnes to 117.23 million tonnes, indicating an increase of 11.30 per cent over the corresponding seven-month period of the prior year. Similarly, total dispatches moved up from 111.95 million tonnes to 124.86 million tonnes, translating into an 11.53 per cent growth. Reviewing the sectoral performance, the ministry said, "These encouraging results underscore improved operational efficiency, enhanced mining productivity, and more effective utilization of mining capacities across the captive and commercial coal mining sector."

The sector received an operational addition during the month as the Lohari coal mine located in Jharkhand secured its Mine Opening Permission in October 2026. The project had been awaiting operationalisation for several years. Following this regulatory approval, the total tally of functional captive and commercial coal mines in the country climbed to 87. "The rising production from these mines is expected to reduce dependence on imported coal, strengthen supply-chain resilience, conserve valuable foreign exchange, and advance the Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by enhancing self-sufficiency in a critical raw material for industrial development," the ministry added.

"Reaffirming its commitment to fully realise the potential of captive and commercial coal mining, the Ministry will continue to focus on sustaining production growth, addressing supply constraints, improving coal availability through a combination of progressive policy interventions, robust regulatory oversight, and continued stakeholder support and ensuring a reliable contribution towards meeting the nation’s growing energy and industrial requirements," it said. The sector continues to register consistent output as newer blocks transition into production, supporting overall domestic mineral availability. (ANI)