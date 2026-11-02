15 Jharkhand Police personnel suspended, 3 sent to judicial custody in rape case

Fifteen police personnel have been suspended in connection with the alleged rape of a woman inside the premises of Gamharia police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, the Seraikela Superintendent of Police (SP) said on Monday. Three police personnel, including a wireless operator, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Lakra, a wireless operator posted at Gamharia police station, was arrested during the investigation and sent to judicial custody. Subsequently, Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Sahu and Constable Santosh Kumar Rai, both posted at the same police station, were also arrested and are being sent to judicial custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Seraikela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anubhav Bhardwaj, is investigating the case. The investigation into other aspects of the incident is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

Seraikela-Kharsawan Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Swargiary, speaking to ANI about the incident and the findings of the investigation on Monday, said, "We came to gather information regarding the incident of Gamharia and the findings from the investigation..." SDPO Anubhav Bhardwaj said that the woman had lodged a written complaint on October 31, alleging that she was raped within the police station premises. He said the police acted promptly following the complaint and constituted a team to apprehend the accused.

"On October 31, a woman filed a written complaint alleging that she was raped within the police station premises. Acting promptly on the instructions, a team was constituted; the accused were apprehended and have since been remanded to judicial custody. All necessary legal procedures have been followed step-by-step," Bhardwaj told ANI. He further said that the investigation was continuing and anyone found guilty would face further legal action.

"Furthermore, the investigation into this matter is ongoing, and anyone found guilty will face further legal action... Four of the accused are suspended. The allegations have been levelled against a wireless operator," the SDPO said. Meanwhile, the incident triggered protests, with members of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) demanding justice for the victim and raising concerns over police accountability and security arrangements at the police station.

Central Vice President of the ST Morcha (JLKM) Prem Mardi described the incident as extremely serious and said that members of the organisation had staged a protest on Sunday. He said they returned to the police station premises on Monday to assist with the collection of evidence concerning the victim. "This is a catastrophic and extremely serious incident. We staged a protest regarding this yesterday, and today we have returned to the police station premises to assist with the collection of evidence concerning the victim. We stand firmly with the victim and are committed to supporting her in every possible way to ensure she receives justice," Mardi said.

Questioning the security arrangements at the police station, Mardi also raised concerns over CCTV coverage and the alleged absence of female police personnel. "My question is directed straight to the Government of Jharkhand: the DGP here is a woman herself—yet, with a woman at the helm of the police force, how can such abuse against a woman occur inside a police station? Furthermore, it seems that CCTV coverage is either inadequate or non-existent. The absence of female police personnel points to a complete collapse of the police administration in Jharkhand; women simply do not feel safe here," he said.

The SIT is continuing its investigation into the case, and officials said further action would be taken based on its findings. (ANI)