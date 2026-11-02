Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan Launches Grand Melbourne Diwali Festivities at Marvel Stadium in Australia

Popular Bollywood and Australian actor Vishwajeet Pradhan kicked off Melbourne's biggest Diwali festivities MELBOURNE DIWALI at Marvel Stadium, accompanied by his wife Sonalika Pradhan and son Ojasvi Pradhan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 13:17 IST
Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan Launches Grand Melbourne Diwali Festivities at Marvel Stadium in Australia
Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan Launches Grand Melbourne Diwali Festivities at Marvel Stadium in Australia. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL New Delhi [India], November 2: Popular Bollywood and Australian actor Vishwajeet Pradhan kicked off Melbourne's biggest Diwali festivities MELBOURNE DIWALI at Marvel Stadium, accompanied by his wife Sonalika Pradhan and son Ojasvi Pradhan.

Although Vishwajeet and his family have made Australia their home for nearly ten years, their commitment to preserving their cultural heritage remains stronger than ever. The event featured a touching moment on stage following the traditional diya lighting ceremony. As Vishwajeet struggled to put his shoes back on after taking them off for the sacred ritual, his son Ojasvi stepped in to help. The respectful act drew heartwarming applause from the audience, who appreciated seeing a young Australian-Indian honor traditional family values and show deference to his elders

"We have always tried our best to teach our children about our values, culture and roots," said Vishwajeet and Sonalika. Organized by Gautam Gupta and supported by Praveen Kumar, Melbourne Diwali proved to be a vibrant showcase of culture, unity and generational respect.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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