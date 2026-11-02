NOVA Officially Launches the New TrustNOVA Ecosystem: Exploring Strategic Cooperation with Vanguard Capital to Open a New Global Chapter in NFT × Web3.0

VMPL New Delhi [India], November 2: NOVA today announced that, as part of its renewed brand positioning and ecosystem strategy, it will launch TrustNOVA, a new platform focused on innovative NFT and Web3.0 applications.

TrustNOVA is a new digital ecosystem platform developed by NOVA for the global market. It aims to explore NFT digital asset applications, Web3.0 technological innovation, and the development of a global community ecosystem, bringing new possibilities to the digital economy. The launch of TrustNOVA marks an important step in NOVA’s expansion into Web3.0. By integrating resources in technology research and development, ecosystem building, global market expansion, and community services, NOVA will continue to promote the platform’s international development.

In terms of strategic cooperation, NOVA is exploring synergies between capital resources and the innovative Web3.0 ecosystem through its cooperation plans involving Vanguard Capital. 1. A Comprehensive Strategic Upgrade: TrustNOVA Opens a New Ecosystem

As blockchain technology continues to develop, NFT use cases are expanding beyond digital collectibles into digital identity, digital rights, and digital services. Web3.0 is also opening new directions for exploration in the digital economy. NOVA’s launch of TrustNOVA is a strategic move based on these industry trends.

TrustNOVA will develop its ecosystem around three key areas: 1. NFT Digital Asset Applications

Explore NFT applications in digital collectibles, digital rights, brand use cases, and digital content, providing users with richer digital experiences. 2. Web3.0 Ecosystem Development

Continue to monitor developments in blockchain technology, digital identity, on-chain applications, and ecosystem collaboration, while gradually improving the platform’s technical architecture and product services. 3. Global Community Development

Explore localized operations, community engagement, digital education, and ecosystem partnerships for users across different countries and regions, supporting steady growth in international markets. TrustNOVA is not only a new platform for NOVA’s business expansion but also a new starting point for exploring the integration of NFTs and Web3.0.

2. Strategic Cooperation and Capital Support to Advance Ecosystem Development Amid intensifying global competition, technology, funding, compliance, and long-term operating capabilities are becoming essential foundations for the sustainable development of digital asset platforms.

NOVA regards capital cooperation and ecosystem development as important parts of its long-term strategy and is exploring ways to provide stronger development support for TrustNOVA through its cooperation plans involving Vanguard Capital. Once any relevant cooperation has been lawfully implemented and formally confirmed, financial support will, in accordance with the parties’ agreements and applicable laws and regulations, be directed toward platform technology research and development, product upgrades, compliance, market expansion, and long-term operations.

NOVA stated that its future development will place greater emphasis on prudent operations, risk management, and transparency, while continuously improving its user service systems alongside innovation. 3. Strengthening Compliance Systems and Promoting Standardized Platform Development

For NFT and Web3.0 ecosystems, technological innovation and compliant operations are equally important. TrustNOVA will gradually improve its platform governance, user identity verification, data protection, risk management, and related compliance mechanisms based on the countries and regions in which it actually operates.

When conducting digital asset-related business, the platform will continue to monitor applicable laws, regulations, and regulatory requirements, and implement appropriate risk disclosures and user protection measures according to the nature of its activities. Regarding platform assets, funds, and operations, TrustNOVA will explore engaging appropriately qualified independent professional institutions to conduct audits or verification where business needs warrant, and disclose information that may be made public after obtaining the necessary authorization.

NOVA believes that lasting brand credibility cannot be built through publicity alone. It must be earned through genuine business progress, standardized operational management, and ongoing information disclosure. 4. Deepening Global Market Expansion and Building an Open Web3.0 Community

As TrustNOVA gradually advances product development and market expansion, NOVA will actively explore exchanges and cooperation with technology teams, industry institutions, and community organizations across different countries and regions. In the future, the platform plans to gradually broaden opportunities for ecosystem participation through NFT digital asset applications, Web3.0 education, online product experiences, and offline industry exchanges.

By continuously optimizing the product experience, improving community services, and strengthening communication, TrustNOVA hopes to help more users understand the development of NFT and Web3.0 technologies and explore new applications and opportunities emerging from the digital economy. 5. Focusing on Long-Term Development and Exploring New Opportunities in the Web3.0 Era

Web3.0 represents not only technological progress but also the continued evolution of digital identity, digital content, and digital collaboration. TrustNOVA will continue to focus on NFTs and Web3.0 as important development directions, exploring the intersection of technological innovation and practical applications.

NOVA stated that the launch of TrustNOVA represents a new starting point in the company’s development. Looking ahead, it will continue working on technology infrastructure, ecosystem expansion, compliant operations, and global cooperation, striving to build a digital ecosystem platform with long-term development capabilities. For every user and community member following TrustNOVA, the platform will continue to improve its products and services based on actual progress and strengthen community understanding of platform development through more transparent and standardized information disclosure.

A new NOVA. A new TrustNOVA. A new NFT × Web3.0 ecosystem. Looking ahead, NOVA will continue exploring more possibilities in the digital economy and, together with its global community, witness the ongoing evolution of Web3.0 applications.

About NOVA NOVA is a company dedicated to exploring digital technology and innovative applications. Its business strategy focuses on NFTs and Web3.0, and it has launched the new TrustNOVA ecosystem platform to explore digital asset applications, blockchain technology, and global community ecosystem development.

About TrustNOVA TrustNOVA is a new NFT × Web3.0 ecosystem platform launched by NOVA. It is dedicated to exploring digital collectibles, digital rights, blockchain applications, and global community collaboration, offering users digital products and service experiences.

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