KALAA Glam Hunt 2026 Beauty Pageant Grand Finale Held in Delhi; Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Steals the Spotlight

VMPL New Delhi [India], November 2: The grand finale of the KALAA Glam Hunt 2026 Beauty Pageant, organised by KALAA Entertainments & Castings, was held at Palm Green Resort on GT Karnal Road, Delhi. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh attended the event as the special guest and emerged as one of the major highlights of the evening.

Dedicated to glamour, talent and achievement, the event featured participants competing across various categories, including Mr., Miss, Kids, Dance and Singing. Winners and runners-up were felicitated during the ceremony. The event provided a platform for emerging talent to showcase their abilities in fashion, personality development, confidence and entertainment. Participants from different categories demonstrated their skills and stage presence, reflecting the event’s objective of recognising promising talent and encouraging individuals to pursue their aspirations.

At the grand finale of the KALAA Glam Hunt 2026 Beauty Pageant and Awards Show, Chirag won the title in the Mr. category, while Nishant was declared the first runner-up and Tipu Sultan secured the second runner-up position. In the Miss category, Royalika was crowned the winner, Suhavani Sharma was named the first runner-up, and Elina secured the second runner-up position. In the Kids category, Sarvani Mishra, Disha and Yashika were recognised among the winners. In the Dance category, Saloni won the title, while Anaisha was declared the first runner-up. In the Singing category, Rupali emerged as the winner, and Lalit secured the first runner-up position.

The event also recognised exceptional talent through special titles. Rohit was honoured with the title of Mr. Jaipur, while Kavya received the title of Kids Star of Bharatpur. These recognitions celebrated the participants’ achievements and encouraged individuals from different backgrounds to continue pursuing their goals. Organised by Priya Kapoor, Founder and CEO of KALAA Entertainments & Castings, along with Co-Organiser Lav Bhatt, KALAA Glam Hunt 2026 brought together aspiring models, performers and entertainment enthusiasts on a common platform. The grand finale celebrated talent, confidence and individual achievements while offering participants an opportunity to gain recognition and showcase their potential.

The event concluded with the felicitation of winners and runners-up, marking a memorable celebration of fashion, glamour and emerging talent in the national capital. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)