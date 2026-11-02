The temperature ​of freezers at several ​Swedish grocery stores ‌rose sharply ​overnight, operators ICA and Coop said on Monday, with at least ‌one store blaming the incident on a cyberattack. French police last month said hackers seized control of cooling units ‌at hundreds of supermarkets in a large-scale attack, causing ‌food losses and fires, and underlining the vulnerabilities of connected systems.

One Swedish store on Monday said on social media ⁠that ​the temperature of ⁠its refrigerators and freezers had been set to 50 degrees Celsius (122 ⁠F), similar to the attack in France. "We are aware ​that a limited number of stores were ⁠affected by an incident overnight, which impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems," ⁠a ​spokesperson at privately held ICA said in an email.

Privately held grocery retail group Coop told ⁠daily Aftonbladet that six of its stores had been affected ⁠by ⁠similar incidents. Coop did not immediately respond to a request for comment.