Temperature soars at Swedish grocery store freezers, one store blames hackers

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 14:54 IST
Temperature soars at Swedish grocery store freezers, one store blames hackers

The temperature ​of freezers at several ​Swedish grocery stores ‌rose sharply ​overnight, operators ICA and Coop said on Monday, with at least ‌one store blaming the incident on a cyberattack. French police last month said hackers seized control of cooling units ‌at hundreds of supermarkets in a large-scale attack, causing ‌food losses and fires, and underlining the vulnerabilities of connected systems.

One Swedish store on Monday said on social media ⁠that ​the temperature of ⁠its refrigerators and freezers had been set to 50 degrees Celsius (122 ⁠F), similar to the attack in France. "We are aware ​that a limited number of stores were ⁠affected by an incident overnight, which impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems," ⁠a ​spokesperson at privately held ICA said in an email.

Privately held grocery retail group Coop told ⁠daily Aftonbladet that six of its stores had been affected ⁠by ⁠similar incidents. Coop did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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