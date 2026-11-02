Galaxy S27 Pro may help Samsung boost premium smartphone sales amid rising costs

Samsung Electronics is looking to expand its premium smartphone range with a new Galaxy S27 Pro model, which could help the company attract buyers to higher-priced devices and improve profitability amid rising component costs, according to a news report by The Korea Herald. Samsung Display is reportedly preparing to begin production of advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels with built-in privacy technology for the upcoming model this month.

Citing display industry researcher UBI Research, the report said the company is expected to produce around 7 lakh panels in November, ahead of the anticipated launch of the Galaxy S27 series early next year. The Pro model is expected to join the standard, Plus and Ultra versions, taking Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup to four models.

According to the report, both the Pro and Ultra models will feature Samsung Display's latest M16 OLED materials and built-in privacy display technology, while the standard and variants are expected to use older M14 materials without the feature. The privacy technology, introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, restricts screen visibility from side angles without requiring a separate privacy film. Users can also activate it selectively for certain applications or notifications.

Offering the feature on the Pro model could allow buyers to access one of Samsung's premium display technologies without having to purchase the top-end Ultra version, the report said. The move comes as Samsung faces pressure to improve smartphone profitability. Its Mobile eXperience and Networks divisions reported a combined operating loss of 600 billion won (USD 447 million) in the third quarter, with rising component costs weighing on performance.

In its latest earnings announcement, Samsung said improving its flagship product mix through differentiated experiences for different customer segments would be a priority in 2027. The reported pricing structure could also encourage buyers to move towards higher-end models. The Galaxy S27 Pro is speculated to start at USD 1,399, just USD 100 below the Ultra model's projected starting price of USD 1,499. The standard amd Plus models are projected to start at USD 999 and USD 1,199, respectively, according to estimates cited by The Korea Herald.

Samsung has already increased prices for its Galaxy S26 range amid higher memory costs, with further increases anticipated for the S27 series. However, Samsung has not confirmed the S27 Pro's specifications, production schedule or pricing, the report said. (ANI)