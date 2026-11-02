Chellaram Foundation Launches Women’s Health Centre in Pune

VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: The Chellaram Foundation inaugurated the Chellaram Women’s Health Centre (CWHC) in Bavdhan, Pune, offering comprehensive preventive and curative healthcare services for women across all stages of life. Located near Chellaram Hospital Diabetes Care & Multispeciality, the Centre offers adolescent and reproductive healthcare, menopause management, nutrition counselling, lifestyle disease prevention, cancer screening, bone health assessment and adult vaccination.

The Centre was inaugurated by Chief Guest Lt Gen Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd), former Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, in the presence of Guest of Honour Col. Prof. (Dr.) Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor of HSNC University and SNDT Women’s University. Philanthropist Lila Poonawalla, Dr. Unnikrishnan A.G CEO and Chief Endocrinologist of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Wing Commander (Dr) Harshal More (Retd), Chief Medical Director of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Dr. Vedavati Purandare Head -Clinical Services, Chellaram Hospital Diabetes Care & Multispeciality, Dr. Manjusha Ghumare, Head & Women Health Consultant of Chellaram Women’s Health Centre and other dignitaries from various field Lt Gen Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd), former Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences said, “The Centre is an important step towards shifting our focus from illness to wellness through preventive and integrated healthcare. With lifestyle diseases affecting women at younger ages, comprehensive lifelong care is essential. Institutions like Chellaram can bridge the gap between research, education and patient care while reaching underserved communities.”

Col. Prof. (Dr.) Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor of HSNC University and SNDT Women’s University, said, “The focus on the five Ms—Menarche, Maternal Health, Midlife, Menopause and Mental Health—is particularly relevant. There is also a need for stronger collaboration between educational institutions and healthcare centres to promote preventive healthcare, health awareness, community outreach and interdisciplinary research. Such partnerships can help make healthcare knowledge and services accessible to a wider section of society.” In a video message, Mr. Lal Chellaram, Chairman Chellaram Foundation, said, “Women have distinct healthcare needs at different stages of life. The Centre aims to provide science-based care under one roof, focusing on prevention, early detection, research and community outreach. We also hope to improve understanding of health issues specific to Indian women.”

Mrs Shobhana Chellaram, in a video message, said, “Women often prioritise their families over their own health. We envision a centre where women feel heard, respected and comfortable discussing their concerns, with access to preventive care, screening, counselling and compassionate support.” Dr. Unnikrishnan said, “Inspired by our diabetes centre’s holistic approach, the Women’s Health Centre which will be operational sometime in Nov 2026 brings together specialists in endocrinology, surgery, oncology and other disciplines. Our focus is on early detection, timely intervention and personalised care, making women’s healthcare more accessible and coordinated.”

Dr. Manjusha Ghumare said, “Women’s health cannot be addressed through a single medical speciality or only when illness occurs. Our approach integrates prevention, early detection, lifestyle management and appropriate medical care. We aim to provide women with the right guidance and healthcare at every important stage of their lives.” (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)