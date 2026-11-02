Axfood says grocery e-commerce centre hit by freezer hacking
Swedish retailer Axfood said on Monday that freezers at a distribution centre for home delivery of groceries in the Gothenburg area were hacked.
Swedish retailer Axfood said on Monday that freezers at a distribution centre for home delivery of groceries in the Gothenburg area were hacked.
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