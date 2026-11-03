Smarter Water, Stronger Farms: IFAD Backs Rural Households in Egypt's Nile Valley

Egypt's small-scale farmers are set to receive new support for managing scarce water and protecting their livelihoods under two agreements signed by the government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The package includes US$64.85 million in IFAD financing for the CROWN water management project and a US$470,000 grant for the PEARL agricultural training and cooperation project. The investments are expected to help rural families increase their incomes and cope with climate change, with Egypt taking a stronger role in sharing farming expertise across Africa and the Middle East.

Growing climate pressures, limited water resources and regional uncertainty have increased the importance of food systems that can withstand disruption. The agreements link investment in rural communities with the training, institutions, and partnerships needed to sustain on-the-ground improvements. For farmers, that means support covering the way water reaches their fields, the practices they use to grow crops and their access to finance and buyers.

Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, and Hany Sweilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, attended the signing ceremony. Mostafa Al Sayyad, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, attended the event marking the next stage of Egypt's cooperation with IFAD. Egypt joined IFAD in 1977, beginning a partnership that has supported rural development, water management and economic opportunity for nearly five decades.

Better Irrigation for Nile Valley Farmers

The Climate-Resilient On-Farm Water Management in the Nile Valley (CROWN) project will support around 90,000 rural households in Beni Suef and Minya. Its water management work will cover 30,000 feddans, equivalent to about 12,600 hectares, combining modern irrigation and drainage infrastructure with climate-smart farming. Stronger farmers' organizations and improved access to markets and finance are intended to help families use water more efficiently, increase productivity and strengthen their incomes.

CROWN contributes to the presidential Hayah Karima initiative and Egypt's Nexus of Water, Food and Energy (NWFE) programme, connecting national climate priorities with investment in rural livelihoods. Women and young people are expected to gain greater access to services, technology and practical skills through the project's activities. The support includes employment opportunities, giving these groups a broader role in the economic gains expected from agricultural investment.

Training and Innovation Across Borders

The Positioning Egypt for Agricultural Resilience and Leadership (PEARL) project will strengthen agricultural innovation and Egypt's capacity for South–South and Triangular Cooperation. Its US$470,000 grant comes through the China-IFAD South–South and Triangular Cooperation Facility, supporting efforts to exchange practical agricultural knowledge. Plans include revitalizing the Egyptian International Centre for Agriculture, modernizing training and promoting climate-smart and digital solutions that can support more resilient farming.

PEARL is expected to benefit 2,000 people through activities that connect agricultural learning with wider cooperation across Africa and the Middle East. Regional knowledge exchange and policy dialogue will provide opportunities for Egypt to share its expertise with countries facing similar agricultural challenges. The project will help Egypt adapt relevant experience from other countries, creating an exchange of ideas that supports its own agricultural development.

Making Water Investment Deliver Lasting Results

Naoufel Telahigue, IFAD Regional Director for the Near East, North Africa, Europe and Central Asia, said lasting results from water investments depend on farmers having the support to develop their businesses. He highlighted farmers' need for knowledge, finance and market opportunities to make their businesses more productive and resilient to changing conditions. The two agreements bring those elements together and enable Egypt to share practical solutions with countries facing comparable pressures, according to Telahigue.

Egypt's cooperation with IFAD has expanded from the Nile Valley and Delta to reclaimed lands and desert communities, reflecting different rural development needs. The new agreements build on that history by connecting investment in water management with stronger agricultural institutions, innovation and regional partnerships. Their expected contribution ranges from individual farm incomes to Egypt's wider ability to support rural communities and share effective responses to climate and water challenges.