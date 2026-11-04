Chinese court hears COVID defamation case against US state of Missouri

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:48 IST
Chinese court hears COVID defamation case against US state of Missouri

A Chinese court has ​started hearing a defamation case filed ​by local authorities and scientific institutions ‌against ​the US state of Missouri and several of its current and former attorneys general, over claims that they ‌fabricated and disseminated false information related to the coronavirus pandemic. According to an official notice published on Tuesday, the Wuhan Intermediate People's Court, in central Hubei province, formally accepted the ‌case, which was jointly brought by the Wuhan municipal government, the Wuhan Institute ‌of Virology and Beijing's Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The plaintiffs allege that the state of Missouri, alongside former Attorneys General Eric Schmitt, Andrew Bailey as well as current Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, orchestrated, promoted ⁠and ​carried out "malicious and ⁠abusive litigation" in the US. They claim the defendants fabricated and disseminated false information, while making "stigmatizing and ⁠discriminatory remarks." The filing states that these actions severely infringed upon the plaintiffs' reputation rights and caused ​significant financial losses.

The Missouri attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment. The Chinese side is demanding a formal public apology, the restoration of the plaintiffs' ⁠reputation, ​and compensation for damages. The South China Morning Post said Chinese parties were seeking 356.44 billion yuan ($53.44 billion) in compensation.

The Chinese lawsuit is the latest ⁠in an ongoing back-and-forth after Missouri in April 2020 filed the first-of-its-kind lawsuit against Hubei ⁠and other Chinese defendants, ⁠seeking to hold them responsible for alleged economic damages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 6.6701 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

Beyond Bigger Ports: World Bank Urges Better Planning to Beat Congestion and Shipping Delays

AI Agents Face a Trust Crisis as False Reports Bypass Advanced Security Controls

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026