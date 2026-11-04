NTPC plans to expand installed capacity to 149 GW by 2032, add 58 GW

State-owned power major NTPC Limited plans to increase its installed power generation capacity to 149 gigawatt (GW) by 2032, adding around 58 GW to its existing capacity of 91 GW, according to its Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 11:10 IST
NTPC plans to expand installed capacity to 149 GW by 2032, add 58 GW
Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NTPC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

State-owned power major NTPC Limited plans to increase its installed power generation capacity to 149 gigawatt (GW) by 2032, adding around 58 GW to its existing capacity of 91 GW, according to its Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh. The expansion will include capacity additions from various energy sources, including renewable energy, as the company looks to strengthen its generation portfolio and meet India's growing electricity demand.

Speaking at the KPMG ENRich 2026 event in New Delhi, Singh outlined the company's expansion plans and highlighted its increasing focus on nuclear power generation as part of its long-term energy strategy. NTPC is also accelerating its plans in the nuclear energy sector. The company is targeting around 30 GW of nuclear power capacity as part of its broader capacity expansion roadmap towards 2037.

"Of the 250 GW capacity targeted for the year 2037, the plan of about 30 GW nuclear," Singh noted. As part of these plans, NTPC has completed feasibility studies for proposed nuclear power projects in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. The company is also exploring additional locations in other states for future nuclear capacity development.

The expansion comes amid rising electricity demand in the country and the need to diversify India's energy mix through greater adoption of renewable and other non-fossil fuel sources. Highlighting developments in the domestic power sector, Singh said India has demonstrated resilience despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties across the world, particularly in managing energy prices.

"Despite all kind of turmoils across the globe, in India we have not seen surge in energy prices. I think in India we have not seen that type of surge like we have noticed in other parts of the world," he said. He also pointed to the sharp increase in electricity demand, noting that power demand in October registered a 21 per cent rise and has been increasing month after month.

NTPC’s planned capacity expansion is expected to strengthen its role in meeting India's future energy requirements while supporting the country's transition towards a diversified and more sustainable power generation mix. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

Beyond Bigger Ports: World Bank Urges Better Planning to Beat Congestion and Shipping Delays

AI Agents Face a Trust Crisis as False Reports Bypass Advanced Security Controls

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026