ICICI Direct sets Rs 475 target price on Ratnaveer Precision Engineering; projects 39 percent revenue and 61 Percent PAT CAGR through FY28

ICICI Direct Research has assigned a Buy rating to Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited, setting a target price of ₹475 per share. The brokerage has arrived at this valuation by applying a multiple of 24x to its estimated FY28 earnings per share (EPS). Brokerage expects revenue to reach ₹2,072 crore and PAT ₹166 crore by FY28, reflecting its positive outlook on the company’s growth prospects over the next two years. In its November 2026 research update, ICICI Direct estimates Ratnaveer’s revenue and profit after tax (PAT) to grow at CAGRs of 39.2% and 60.6%, respectively, between FY26 and FY28. The projections are supported by expansion in the existing stainless-steel business and the phased commissioning of the company’s ₹338 crore Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project.

ICICI Direct’s Financial Projections The brokerage expects Ratnaveer’s revenue to increase from ₹1,069 crore in FY26 to ₹1,365 crore in FY27 and ₹2,072 crore in FY28. EBITDA is projected to grow from ₹112 crore to ₹278 crore, while PAT is estimated to rise from ₹64 crore to ₹166 crore over the same period.

- Revenue (₹ crore): FY26 – 1,069; FY27E – 1,365; FY28E – 2,072 - EBITDA (₹ crore): FY26 – 112; FY27E – 143; FY28E – 278

- EBITDA Margin: FY26 – 10.5%; FY27E – 10.5%; FY28E – 13.4% - PAT (₹ crore): FY26 – 64; FY27E – 77; FY28E – 166

- Diluted EPS (₹): FY26 – 9.4; FY27E – 9.2; FY28E – 19.7 The report estimates a significant improvement in profitability, with EBITDA margin projected to increase to 13.4% in FY28 from 10.5% in FY26. Diluted EPS is estimated at ₹19.7 for FY28.

Q2 FY27 Performance Supports Growth Trajectory Ratnaveer reported Q2 FY27 revenue of ₹387 crore, registering 35.5% year-on-year growth. EBITDA increased 28.4% to ₹36.5 crore, while PAT grew 54.7% to ₹24.1 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 9.4%, while PAT margin improved by 77 basis points to 6.2%.

Core Business Expansion and CCL Opportunity ICICI Direct highlights the company’s target to grow revenue from its existing stainless-steel business to ₹1,350 crore in FY27 and ₹1,800 crore by FY28, compared with ₹1,080 crore in FY26. Phase-II capital expenditure of approximately ₹58 crore across fasteners, tubes and pipes, sheet-metal components and clips is expected to support the expansion.

The brokerage also factors in the company’s ₹338 crore investment in an ECMS-approved FR-4 CCL facility, planned with five production lines and an annual capacity of 79.2 lakh sheets. Civil construction was approximately 75% complete, with trial production targeted for December 2026. The first line is expected to ramp up utilisation to 85% by April 2027, followed by phased commissioning of additional lines. The first phase is expected to have annual capacity of 15.84 lakh sheets, with estimated revenue potential of ₹108 crore and EBITDA of ₹22 crore. The project provides an opportunity to participate in India’s CCL market, where over 90% of domestic requirements are currently met through imports.

₹475 Target Price with Buy Rating Based on its projected earnings growth, ICICI Direct has assigned a Buy rating and a target price of ₹475 per share, valuing Ratnaveer at 24x its estimated FY28 EPS. The brokerage’s outlook reflects its expectation of strong revenue and profit growth, supported by the core stainless-steel business and the proposed contribution from the CCL facility.

The report identifies a slowdown in industrial capital expenditure and high working-capital requirements as key risks to its outlook. (ANI)