BJP to hold district-level democracy protection march in Kannur on November 6

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a district-level Democracy Protection March in Kannur on November 6 under the slogan, “Resist Anarchy, Protect Democracy,” as part of its nationwide campaign, BJP State Cell Coordinator VK Sajeevan announced at a press conference. The march will begin at 3 PM from Pathiriparambu Ground at Melle Chovva and proceed through Melle Chovva, Thana and Caltex before concluding at Stadium Corner. A public meeting scheduled for 5.30 PM at the concluding venue will be inaugurated by former BJP State President Kummanam Rajasekharan.

BJP State Co-in-charge and National Secretary M. Venkatesh, Kummanam Rajasekharan, former MLA K. Ajith, and former BJP State Presidents P.K. Krishnadas and C.K. Padmanabhan will participate in the march. Speaking at the press conference, Sajeevan said the BJP had launched a nationwide campaign to resist anarchy and protect democracy. He referred to similar marches held in Delhi under the leadership of national BJP president Nitin Nabin and in Hyderabad under Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He accused opposition parties of making baseless allegations and staging protests under the pretext of defending democracy, thereby undermining constitutional institutions and public interests. Sajeevan argued that the Congress had lost power in several states decades ago and rejected allegations that elections were being manipulated to prevent other political parties from coming to power. He cited examples including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Gujarat and Odisha.

He also defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that the process involved around 30 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), other officials and representatives of political parties. He questioned whether all those involved could be accused of wrongdoing and challenged the 102 UDF MLAs in Kerala to resign if they believed the SIR process was flawed.Sajeevan further alleged that political parties which had contested against each other in Kerala were now engaged in compromise politics, referring to the monthlies controversy and alleged irregularities in PSC appointments.

BJP Kannur North District President KK Vinod Kumar and South District President Biju Elakkuzhi also attended the press conference. (ANI)