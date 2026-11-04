Bihar to become leading state in RE sector; investors showing interest: State Energy Minister

Bihar is poised to emerge as a leading state in the renewable energy sector, with growing investor interest and several projects in the pipeline, state Energy Minister Shailesh Kumar said on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo, Kumar noted that the state government has sanctioned vital projects under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

"Bihar will emerge as the number one state in the renewable energy sector. We have already sanctioned all the necessary projects under the PM-KUSUM scheme," Kumar said. He further said that the government will “segregate and solarise approximately 2,500 electricity feeders across the state."

Highlighting the state's energy storage initiatives, Kumar said a 1,600 MW pumped storage project is being developed in Nawada, alongside a 500 MW battery energy storage project. He also referred to similar initiatives undertaken in Kajra. "Under pumped storage, we have a 1,600 MW project in Nawada. We also have a 500 MW battery energy storage project. We have already undertaken similar projects in Kajra, and this is the second, followed by a third," he added.

He further highlighted, "Under the PM-KUSUM scheme alone, we have projects totalling 2,900 MW.” The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme aims to reduce diesel dependence in the agricultural sector and enhance farmers' incomes by promoting solar energy adoption.

Under the scheme, the central government provides subsidies of up to 30 or 50 per cent of the total cost for installing standalone solar pumps and solarising existing grid-connected agricultural pumps. The scheme also allows farmers to install grid-connected solar power plants of up to 2 MW on barren or fallow land and sell electricity to local power distribution companies (DISCOMs) at tariffs determined by state regulators.

Apart from this, Kumar further highlighted growing investor interest in Bihar's renewable energy sector, saying the state government is facilitating investments by providing land and other necessary support. "Several investors are coming forward to work in the renewable energy sector. We are facilitating their investments by providing necessary support, including land," he added. (ANI)