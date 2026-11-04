Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

South Korean TV drama industry seeks $746 million in support as output ​declines

Twelve South Korean industry groups warned on Wednesday that the country's television drama ​production base was at risk and called on the government ‌to ​set up a 1 trillion won ($746 million) investment fund to support production of Korean dramas, known as K-dramas. K-dramas have been hugely popular globally, but the number produced has fallen from 141 titles in 2022 to about 115 in 2025, according to research by Korea ‌IR Service.

Jury begins deliberations in Russell Brand's UK sexual offences trial

The jury in the trial of British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who is accused of a string of historical sex offences, began their deliberations on Tuesday. Brand, once a regular figure on British television and star of a number of Hollywood movies, is accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault ‌and an attempted indecent assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009.

Versant's MS NOW brings streaming membership to Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV

Versant's MS NOW said on ‌Monday it was expanding its direct-to-consumer membership to connected TV platforms, letting members watch its live feed on a TV without a cable subscription for the first time, a day before the US midterm elections. Here are more details:

Keira Knightley says returning spy thriller 'Black Doves' balances humour and moral complexity

"Black Doves" may be packed with assassins and high-octane action sequences, but the joy of the Netflix spy thriller lies in its blend of humour ⁠and morally ​complex characters, Keira Knightley said at the London ⁠launch of the show's second season on Monday. Speaking against a backdrop of fireworks over the city skyline, actor Knightley, 41, told Reuters, "It's meant to be fun, it's meant to be ridiculous, but it equally has these really ⁠interesting characters who are morally very complicated."

Malcolm McDowell's life comes full circle with role of book-loving teacher

The British actor Malcolm McDowell has spent more than six decades playing rebels, villains, outsiders and authority figures. At ​83, he has never seriously considered retiring, and his latest role feels unusually personal.

At 'China's Hollywood', visitors become stars as consumers spend more on experiences

Onlookers craned their necks ⁠outside an ornate palace chamber, peering through the doors at four women in silk robes and jade hairpins acting out a court intrigue. One consort slapped another across the face, the director called for another take, and the ⁠cast ​huddled over their phones. Then they started laughing. But the scene was not for a television drama.

Exclusive-Skydance shuffles distribution ranks as eight executives depart

Skydance, the media giant that merged Paramount-Skydance with Warner Bros Discovery last month, named Sarah Bergman and Mickey Carter to lead its distribution business, as eight executives are set to leave the company following the takeover, according ⁠to a memo sent on Tuesday and reviewed by Reuters. The memo, sent by Ray Hopkins, Skydance's president of distribution, said the new leadership team would work on the structure ⁠of their respective organizations in the coming ⁠weeks.

'It is a cappuccino. It can't be $10,' says Harry Styles about NYC coffee prices

Singer Harry Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, thought prices for coffee in the city were some of the spookiest things he saw around ‌Halloween. "It is a cappuccino. ‌It can't be $10, it can't be," he said during one of his last concerts, according ​to videos posted by fans on social media.