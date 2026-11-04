Germany's top diplomat optimistic on continued US support for Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Wednesday that he was confident that there would be continued support for Ukraine in the US after Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
"As far as Ukraine is concerned, I'm somewhat optimistic that there will now be more discussions in Congress, including between both parties, about what can be done together to support Ukraine. I think they've been holding back on that issue for quite some time now during the election campaign," Wadephul told journalists in Berlin.