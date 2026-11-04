Germany's top diplomat optimistic on continued US support for Ukraine

​German Foreign ​Minister Johann Wadephul ‌said on ​Wednesday that he was confident ‌that there would be continued support for Ukraine in the US ‌after Democrats seized control of both ‌the Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

"As far as ⁠Ukraine ​is ⁠concerned, I'm somewhat optimistic that there will ⁠now be more discussions in ​Congress, including between both parties, about ⁠what can be done together ⁠to ​support Ukraine. I think they've been holding back on ⁠that issue for quite some time now ⁠during ⁠the election campaign," Wadephul told journalists in Berlin.