Goa's Iconic Gaming Destination Makes History with a Record that United the World

In a remarkable achievement that puts India on the global record map, Big Daddy has secured a place in the prestigious Golden Book of World Records for 'Most Nationalities Playing Roulette Simultaneously'. The extraordinary feat brought together participants representing different nationalities, creating a historic moment that celebrated global unity, diversity and togetherness.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-11-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 13:51 IST
Goa's Iconic Gaming Destination Makes History with a Record that United the World
Big Daddy Casino: Goa's Iconic Gaming Destination Makes History with a Record that United the World. Image Credit: ANI

PRNewswire Panaji (Goa) [India], November 6: In a remarkable achievement that puts India on the global record map, Big Daddy has secured a place in the prestigious Golden Book of World Records for 'Most Nationalities Playing Roulette Simultaneously'. The extraordinary feat brought together participants representing different nationalities, creating a historic moment that celebrated global unity, diversity and togetherness.

The record-breaking achievement witnessed people from across the world come together for one shared experience, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural differences. What made the occasion truly special was not just the scale of participation, but the coming together of diverse nationalities under one roof, united by a single extraordinary moment. Located in Goa, Big Daddy is recognised as a distinguished gaming and entertainment destination, offering an exceptional blend of world-class experiences, hospitality and vibrant entertainment. Welcoming guests from across India and around the world, the destination continues to create memorable experiences while putting Goa on the international entertainment map.

This recognition in the Golden Book of World Records marks a significant milestone, reflecting Big Daddy's growing international presence and its ability to bring people together through experiences that go beyond borders. The achievement is not just a moment of celebration for Big Daddy, but also a proud moment for Goa and India. As the nation continues to make its mark on the global stage, this international recognition adds another remarkable milestone to India's growing list of achievements.

Different nations. One world. One extraordinary record. A moment of pride for India. About Big Daddy Casino

Big Daddy Casino, India's largest and most luxurious offshore gaming and entertainment destination, redefines high-end leisure on the Mandovi River in Goa. Combining world-class gaming floors, fine dining, live entertainment, and impeccable hospitality, Big Daddy Casino delivers a distinctive fusion of thrill, glamour, and sophistication. With its vibrant ambience and commitment to excellence, the brand continues to set new standards in India's entertainment and lifestyle space. Contact

Big Daddy Casino89998 89998 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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