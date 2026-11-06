Qatar's emir, Trump discuss mediation efforts to end regional crisis

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 13:33 IST
Qatar's emir, Trump discuss mediation efforts to end regional crisis

Qatar's Emir ‌Sheikh Tamim ​bin Hamad Al Thani spoke by ‌phone with US President Donald Trump to discuss Qatar's mediation efforts towards a ‌comprehensive agreement to end the regional ‌crisis, a Qatari statement said on Friday.

Iran has submitted a nuclear proposal ⁠to ​Washington ⁠through Qatar, a senior Iranian official told Reuters ⁠on Thursday, saying the United States ​was reviewing it but discussions would depend ⁠on Washington first meeting Tehran's seven ⁠demands. These ​include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and war reparations, ⁠while Washington insists nuclear issues must feature ⁠in ⁠initial talks.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sw...

Global
4
FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm ballot measures

FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026