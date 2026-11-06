Qatar's Emir ‌Sheikh Tamim ​bin Hamad Al Thani spoke by ‌phone with US President Donald Trump to discuss Qatar's mediation efforts towards a ‌comprehensive agreement to end the regional ‌crisis, a Qatari statement said on Friday.

Iran has submitted a nuclear proposal ⁠to ​Washington ⁠through Qatar, a senior Iranian official told Reuters ⁠on Thursday, saying the United States ​was reviewing it but discussions would depend ⁠on Washington first meeting Tehran's seven ⁠demands. These ​include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and war reparations, ⁠while Washington insists nuclear issues must feature ⁠in ⁠initial talks.