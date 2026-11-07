4 Reform Priorities, 14 Pledges: Haiti Unveils New Pact for Security and Recovery

The Government of Haiti and its international partners have introduced a new reform agreement designed to strengthen public institutions, improve security and support the country's recovery from years of instability and violence. Known as the Compact for Prevention and Recovery, the agreement establishes a framework for shared responsibility between the Haitian government and international organisations, focusing on practical reforms that can deliver measurable results. The initiative seeks to rebuild public confidence in government institutions, address the underlying causes of insecurity and create conditions for sustainable economic development.

The Compact is based on the World Bank Group's strategy for countries affected by fragility, conflict and violence, which focuses on addressing the structural problems that prevent lasting stability and economic progress. It outlines 14 reform commitments across four priority areas, covering rule of law, justice and security, governance and anti-corruption, macroeconomic stability and taxation, and sustainable employment and investment. Each commitment includes measurable targets and specific deadlines, allowing the government, international partners and the public to assess whether promised reforms are being implemented.

Haiti continues to face serious challenges involving insecurity, weak public institutions and economic difficulties that have affected businesses, employment and access to essential services. The new agreement brings together government authorities and development partners to coordinate reform efforts and establish clearer responsibilities for improving governance and supporting economic recovery. By connecting security improvements with institutional reforms and job creation, the initiative seeks to address problems that have contributed to the country's prolonged instability.

Four Priority Areas to Strengthen Security, Governance and Economic Stability

The Compact places strong emphasis on improving the rule of law, justice and security, recognising that effective institutions and safer communities are essential for Haiti's recovery. Reforms targeting governance and corruption will focus on strengthening public accountability and improving confidence in how government institutions operate. The agreement also identifies macroeconomic stability and taxation as important priorities for strengthening public finances and creating a more reliable foundation for economic development.

Employment and investment form another major part of the reform programme, reflecting the importance of expanding economic opportunities for people affected by insecurity and limited access to jobs. Improving the environment for businesses and private investment could help support economic activity and create opportunities for sustainable employment across the country. These reforms are intended to connect improvements in public administration and security with broader efforts to strengthen livelihoods and encourage economic recovery.

Haiti's Minister of Economy and Finance, Serge Gabriel Colin, said the Compact transforms the government's recovery roadmap into a practical programme containing 14 commitments with measurable targets and firm deadlines. He explained that the reforms build on existing cooperation with organisations including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Organization of American States (OAS). The government intends to focus on concrete actions and transparent reporting so that citizens and international partners can evaluate the progress achieved.

Reform Progress to Be Reviewed After Six Months

The first phase of the Compact will cover 12 months, during which the Haitian government and its international partners will work to implement the agreed reforms. Progress will be evaluated through two monitoring reports, with the first scheduled for April 2027, six months into the initial implementation period. These assessments will provide information about completed commitments, outstanding challenges and the results achieved in the areas of security, governance and economic management.

The World Bank has indicated that satisfactory progress could open the possibility of additional financing to support Haiti's recovery and reform efforts. Such support would depend on the government's implementation of the agreed measures, making accountability and measurable achievements important considerations for future assistance. A longer-term commitment framework covering another three years is also planned, allowing the reform partnership to extend beyond the initial 12-month period.

International organisations including the IMF, OAS and United Nations agencies will participate in monitoring implementation and supporting the reform process. Their involvement is expected to strengthen coordination between existing development programmes and the government's priorities, helping reduce gaps between planned commitments and actual implementation. Regular assessments will also provide an opportunity to identify difficulties and improve accountability throughout the recovery programme.

International Partnership to Support Haiti's Long-Term Recovery

Anne-Lucie Lefebvre, World Bank Group Country Manager for Haiti, welcomed the government's efforts to develop the Compact and highlighted the importance of institutional reforms in rebuilding public trust. She emphasised the World Bank Group's commitment to supporting the Haitian government in implementing the proposed measures and facilitating the country's recovery. The partnership recognises that improvements in security, governance and economic opportunities must be supported by institutions capable of maintaining progress over time.

The Compact represents a coordinated effort to connect Haiti's immediate recovery needs with reforms that can strengthen institutions and support future economic development. Its success will depend on the government's ability to deliver the agreed commitments, maintain cooperation with international partners and demonstrate improvements through transparent monitoring. For Haitian communities affected by insecurity and economic hardship, effective implementation could help create a more stable environment for employment, investment and rebuilding public confidence in government institutions.