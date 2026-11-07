Investing in Talent: EIB €100M Deal Helps Hungary's Students Pay for Education

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €100 million loan agreement with Diákhitel Központ (DHK), Hungary's state-owned student loan provider, to make education and professional training more affordable for students across the country. The financing will help people cover tuition fees, living expenses and other education-related costs, giving more individuals the opportunity to pursue higher education, vocational training and adult learning. The investment is expected to strengthen Hungary's future workforce by helping students develop the knowledge and practical skills needed for employment in a changing economy.

Around 136,000 students and learners are expected to benefit from the financing by the end of 2028, making it an important investment in educational opportunities and workforce development. More than 63% of beneficiaries are expected to come from Hungary's less-developed regions, where financial difficulties can create additional barriers to continuing education or obtaining professional qualifications. By supporting learners from these communities, the programme is expected to reduce regional inequalities and improve access to education for people from different economic backgrounds.

The agreement marks the seventh financing operation between the EIB and Diákhitel Központ, reflecting their continued cooperation in supporting affordable education across Hungary. Since its establishment in 2001, the Diákhitel student loan programme has helped generations of students finance their education and complete qualifications that might otherwise have been difficult to afford. The latest financing will expand this support and help more people continue their studies, improve their skills and prepare for employment opportunities.

Affordable Student Loans to Reduce Financial Barriers to Education

The Diákhitel programme offers different financing options designed to meet the educational and financial needs of students pursuing academic qualifications or professional training. Student Loan 1 provides financial support for living expenses and other study-related costs, helping students manage everyday expenses during their education, and Student Loan 2 covers tuition fees. These options allow eligible learners to obtain financial assistance for essential educational expenses without having to cover the entire cost of their studies immediately.

Eligibility for student loans is generally open to individuals under 45 who have residency rights in Hungary and hold valid student status at an eligible educational institution. Vocational training and adult learning loans are available to eligible individuals under 55, giving people opportunities to gain additional qualifications or develop new professional skills at different stages of their working lives. The wider availability of education financing is expected to help students and adult learners pursue qualifications that can improve their employment prospects and earning potential.

EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac emphasised that financial circumstances should not determine whether talented individuals have the opportunity to continue their education. He described the latest agreement as a continuation of the bank's commitment to investing in people and developing the skills required for Hungary's future workforce. Supporting tuition fees, training costs and living expenses could help strengthen the country's innovation capacity, economic resilience and long-term competitiveness.

Nearly 136,000 Learners Expected to Benefit by 2028

The financing is expected to make a meaningful difference for students who might otherwise struggle to complete their education because of financial difficulties. According to information highlighted in the announcement, nearly half of Student Loan 1 users and almost six in ten Student Loan 2 users reported that they would not have been able to complete their education without financial assistance. These findings demonstrate the importance of accessible student financing in helping learners remain in education and obtain qualifications needed for their future careers.

DHK Chairman and CEO László Badics welcomed the €100 million agreement, describing it as important support for keeping higher education, vocational training and adult learning accessible and affordable. He explained that the partnership reinforces the organisation's mission to ensure financial barriers do not prevent individuals from developing their talents or achieving their educational ambitions. The expanded financing is expected to help Hungary develop a more skilled workforce capable of contributing to economic growth, innovation and social development.

Long-Term EIB Partnership to Strengthen Hungary's Skilled Workforce

The new student loan agreement builds on more than three decades of cooperation between the European Investment Bank and Hungary, covering investments that support economic competitiveness, regional development and sustainable growth. The EIB Group provided €759 million in financing to Hungary during 2025, supporting projects and programmes designed to strengthen the country's economy and development opportunities. Since beginning operations in Hungary in 1990, the bank has invested more than €25 billion, reflecting its continuing role in financing the country's development priorities.

Investing in education and professional skills is particularly important as businesses increasingly require workers who can adapt to technological developments, changing industry requirements and new employment opportunities. Affordable education loans can help students enter higher education, enable adults to improve their qualifications and support people seeking new career opportunities through vocational training. Through its €100 million partnership with Diákhitel Központ, the EIB is expected to help thousands of Hungarians overcome financial barriers to learning and strengthen the foundations of the country's future economic development.