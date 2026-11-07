Roads to Markets: IDB Puts $101.68 Million Into Honduras' Agricultural Corridors

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved $101.68 million in financing to improve road infrastructure in northwestern Honduras, helping farmers transport their produce more efficiently and connect with major agricultural markets. The investment will support the rehabilitation and maintenance of important roads linking rural farming communities with national transportation networks and international trade routes. Better road connections are expected to reduce transportation costs for agricultural producers, strengthen local businesses and improve economic opportunities for communities that depend heavily on farming.

Poor road conditions and limited transportation links can make it difficult for farmers in rural Honduras to move agricultural products to buyers, increasing delivery costs and affecting their ability to compete in larger markets. The new financing will focus on improving the roads that connect agricultural production areas with major logistics corridors, making it easier for farmers, transport operators and businesses to reach commercial destinations. The improvements are expected to support agricultural value chains by providing more reliable connections between farming communities, distribution networks and important trading centres.

The project is part of the IDB Group's regional initiative, América en el Centro, which promotes economic development and stronger integration across Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic. Through this programme, the IDB is supporting infrastructure investments that help countries strengthen regional trade connections and expand opportunities for productive businesses. In Honduras, the road improvements are expected to benefit thousands of residents by improving access to markets and strengthening the transportation networks that support agricultural activity.

48 Kilometres of Roads to Improve Agricultural Market Connections

The financing will cover the rehabilitation, improvement and maintenance of 48 kilometres along the Pito Solo–Santa Bárbara section of National Route 20 (RN-20), an important roadway serving northwestern Honduras. The project will include improvements to rural roads connecting agricultural production areas with larger transportation networks, helping producers move their crops and other goods more efficiently. These upgrades are expected to create more reliable transportation connections between farming communities, national and regional logistics corridors, and Puerto Cortés, an important maritime gateway for international trade.

Improving these routes could help agricultural businesses reduce the cost of transporting products and make it easier for producers to reach buyers beyond their immediate communities. Farmers who depend on rural roads to deliver their harvests may benefit from better access to commercial centres, especially where poor road conditions currently make transportation expensive or difficult. Stronger connections with Puerto Cortés could support agricultural trade by improving access to shipping routes used to transport Honduran products to international markets.

More Than 95,000 Residents Expected to Benefit From Road Improvements

About 63,300 people are expected to benefit directly from the road rehabilitation programme, including farmers, transport operators and businesses involved in agricultural production and distribution. Another 32,630 residents living within a two-kilometre radius of the planned roadworks are expected to receive indirect benefits from improved transportation infrastructure. These improvements could make daily travel easier for surrounding communities and strengthen the movement of goods between rural areas and major commercial centres.

The programme will provide technical and institutional support to Honduras' Secretariat of Infrastructure and Transportation (SIT), helping the agency improve how road projects are planned, prioritised, implemented and maintained. Strengthening these capabilities is important for keeping rehabilitated roads in good condition and ensuring that public infrastructure investments continue delivering benefits over the coming years. Better road network management could help Honduras maintain reliable transportation routes for farmers, businesses and rural residents who depend on these connections for their livelihoods.

Long-Term IDB Financing to Strengthen Honduras' Road Network

The IDB has structured its $101.68 million financing package as a specific investment loan with resources from its Ordinary Capital and Concessional Ordinary Capital financing facilities. The Ordinary Capital portion is listed at $61.008 million, carrying a repayment period of 20.5 years, a nine-year grace period and an interest rate linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The concessional portion is listed at $40.762 million, with a 40-year repayment period, a 40-year grace period and a preferential interest rate of 0.25%, providing Honduras with extended financing terms for infrastructure development.

The investment reflects the importance of reliable transportation infrastructure in supporting agricultural production, improving market access and encouraging economic activity in rural communities. Rehabilitated roads and stronger infrastructure management could help reduce transportation barriers faced by producers and support more efficient movement of agricultural goods throughout the region. By improving connections between rural communities, national logistics corridors and Puerto Cortés, the programme is expected to strengthen Honduras' agricultural competitiveness and support its participation in regional and international trade.