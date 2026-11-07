World Bank Adds $500M to Restore Northern Nigeria's Land and Rural Livelihoods

The World Bank has approved an additional US$500 million for Nigeria's Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project to restore damaged land, strengthen water management and protect communities from growing climate risks. The funding will help expand efforts to rehabilitate degraded landscapes, improve agricultural productivity and support rural families whose livelihoods depend on healthy soil and reliable water resources. Covering northern Nigeria, the programme is expected to strengthen food security, reduce the impact of floods and erosion, and create better economic opportunities for communities affected by climate-related challenges.

By 2031, the additional financing is expected to support a programme that reaches 1.4 million hectares of land and benefits about 6.6 million people through improved landscape management and climate adaptation measures. Planned activities include restoring damaged watersheds, controlling soil erosion, reducing flood risks and encouraging sustainable farming practices that help communities protect their natural resources. These improvements are expected to increase household incomes, strengthen agricultural production, improve vegetation health and reduce conflicts between farmers, herders and communities over access to land and water.

Since launch in 2022, the ACReSAL Project has delivered considerable progress, helping communities across northern Nigeria manage natural resources more sustainably and adapt to changing environmental conditions. Sustainable landscape management practices have been introduced across approximately 550,000 hectares, and the project has reached more than 4.4 million beneficiaries through its activities. Its achievements in catchment management have also exceeded the original target, providing a foundation for expanding restoration activities and strengthening long-term environmental protection.

Restoring Degraded Land and Improving Water Security

A major focus of the additional financing will be restoring damaged landscapes and rehabilitating watersheds that play an important role in supporting agriculture, water availability and rural livelihoods. By improving how land and water resources are managed, the project is expected to reduce soil degradation, encourage healthier vegetation, and help communities recover from environmental damage. Improved erosion and flood management could also reduce damage to farmland and settlements, helping protect lives and livelihoods in areas vulnerable to extreme weather.

Healthy landscapes are particularly important for farming communities that depend on fertile soil, reliable water supplies and productive grazing areas to support their daily activities. Restoring degraded land and improving water management could make agricultural production more dependable, giving farmers and livestock owners better opportunities to maintain their livelihoods during difficult climatic conditions. The programme is expected to contribute to fewer flood-related deaths, improved soil conditions and reduced competition over natural resources, which could help ease tensions between farming and herding communities.

Stronger Agricultural Productivity and Rural Employment Opportunities

The expanded programme will support rural livelihoods by improving agricultural conditions and helping communities use their natural resources more efficiently in the face of climate change. Healthier soil, restored vegetation and better water management are expected to create more favourable conditions for farming, potentially increasing crop productivity and household earnings. Stronger agricultural activities could also support local employment and economic opportunities in communities where farming and livestock production remain important sources of income.

Mathew Verghis, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, highlighted ACReSAL's progress in demonstrating how investments in climate-resilient landscapes can improve livelihoods and strengthen food and water security. He explained that the additional financing would allow Nigeria to expand successful restoration activities, improve agricultural productivity and build institutions capable of maintaining these improvements over time. The investment is expected to support communities facing serious climate challenges by strengthening the natural resources that underpin rural livelihoods and local economic development.

Expanding Climate Resilience Across Northern Nigeria

The ACReSAL Project is implemented by Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. Its activities cover all 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, bringing together environmental restoration, agricultural development and water resource management under a coordinated programme. Strengthening cooperation between government institutions and local communities is expected to support more effective planning, implementation and maintenance of landscape restoration investments.

Iganya Joy Agene, Task Team Leader for ACReSAL, said the new financing builds on the project's achievements and will help turn existing plans and institutional arrangements into larger investments that benefit communities. These investments will focus on improving climate adaptation, strengthening food and water security, supporting employment and creating economic opportunities across northern Nigeria. With US$500 million in additional support, ACReSAL is expected to expand its environmental restoration work and help millions of people build more resilient livelihoods through 2031.