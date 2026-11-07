From London’s Royal Albert Hall To India: The Internationally Acclaimed Orchestral Qawwali Project Announces Its First-ever India Tour In December

PNN New Delhi [India], November 7: India is about to witness Qawwali on a scale like never before. The internationally acclaimed Orchestral Qawwali Project (OQP), celebrated for its spectacular fusion of traditional Qawwali, Sufi music and Western classical orchestration, is set to embark on its first-ever tour of India.

Making its much anticipated India debut, the project will bring its extraordinary musical experience to audiences in Delhi, with a performance scheduled for 5 December at Yashobhoomi. Further cities, venues and dates are expected to be announced. Having captivated audiences across some of the world’s most celebrated concert venues, including London’s Royal Albert Hall, Roundhouse and Barbican, OQP now brings its ambitious musical vision to India the very cultural landscape that inspires much of its sound.

Founded and led by award-winning composer, pianist and musical director Rushil Ranjan, alongside acclaimed Qawwal, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Abi Sampa, OQP is redefining how audiences experience Qawwali. What sets the project apart is its extraordinary musical vision. Rather than simply accompanying traditional Qawwali with an orchestra, OQP reimagines the entire experience, bringing together centuries-old Sufi poetry, Indian classical traditions, powerful Qawwali vocals, Western classical arrangements and immersive choral harmonies.

The result is a breathtaking musical spectacle featuring a live orchestra, choir, traditional musicians, powerful percussion and Indian classical dance a celebration of sound, spirituality and cultural collaboration. At its heart is the desire to preserve the emotional and devotional essence of Qawwali while presenting it through a contemporary symphonic lens.

The repertoire includes beloved compositions such as Man Kunto Maula, Allah Hoo and Ya Mustafa, alongside Rubaru, an original composition created specifically for symphony orchestra and Qawwali ensemble. 5th December – Delhi | Yashobhoomi

- 6th December – Bengaluru | Terraforms Arena - 12th December – Hyderabad | Ramoji Film City

- 13th December – Mumbai | JW Marriott Sahar -Tickets available on District

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