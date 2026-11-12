Uzbekistan Secures $60M ADB Loan to Protect Livestock and Rural Livelihoods

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $60 million concessional loan to help Uzbekistan improve food security, strengthen rural incomes and support livestock farmers facing increasingly difficult climate conditions. The financing will support the Resilient Livestock Development Project, which focuses on improving animal production, strengthening farming services and making better use of natural resources. For rural families that depend on livestock for food and income, the investment could provide more dependable access to animal feed, veterinary care and farming support.

Around 29,000 smallholder farmers across five major livestock-producing regions are expected to benefit from the project, including Bukhara, Kashkadarya, Navoi, the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Samarkand. These regions play an important role in Uzbekistan's livestock industry, where farming communities depend on healthy animals, productive pastures and reliable water supplies to maintain their livelihoods. The project will address everyday challenges faced by small-scale farmers through improved pasture management, stronger veterinary services and practical solutions for increasing livestock productivity.

Drought, extreme heat and growing water shortages are making livestock farming more difficult for communities that rely heavily on agriculture for their household incomes. ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya emphasized that livestock provides food and earnings for millions of rural residents, making stronger climate resilience essential for protecting their livelihoods. The project will help farmers improve production, use land and water resources more efficiently and prepare for environmental conditions that could threaten their animals and future earnings.

Better Animal Feed and Water Access to Protect Livestock Farming

Livestock farmers in Uzbekistan face increasing difficulties maintaining healthy animals when prolonged drought reduces pasture growth and limits the availability of affordable animal feed. The project will promote improved pasture management and expand the cultivation of drought- and salt-tolerant fodder crops, helping farmers maintain feed supplies under challenging environmental conditions. These measures are expected to strengthen livestock productivity and reduce the pressure on farming households when extreme weather affects grazing areas and agricultural production.

Access to water remains another major concern for farmers, particularly in regions where rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall threaten livestock health and productivity. The project will rehabilitate livestock watering points, helping animals access water more reliably and supporting communities that depend on shared pasture resources. Improved management of grazing land and water supplies will help farmers protect their animals, maintain healthier pastures and reduce the risk of losing income during difficult farming seasons.

Digital Farming Tools and Veterinary Services to Improve Animal Health

The project will strengthen veterinary and agricultural advisory services to help smallholder farmers receive practical guidance on livestock health, animal feeding and sustainable pasture management. Community-based veterinary support will be upgraded to improve the availability of animal healthcare services and strengthen local systems that help farmers manage livestock production. Better access to professional assistance can help farming households respond more effectively to animal health concerns and improve the overall management of their herds.

Digital technology will play an important role in making farming information more accessible, with artificial intelligence-supported pasture monitoring helping track grazing conditions and support better resource management. A mobile application will provide farmers with agricultural advice and early warnings, giving them useful information for preparing for drought, extreme heat and other conditions that could affect livestock production. These digital services are intended to strengthen farmers' decision-making, improve the use of available resources and help rural communities manage climate-related challenges more effectively.

Women Farmers and International Funding Strengthen Rural Development

Women involved in livestock farming will receive targeted training and practical support for fodder production, helping them develop skills that can improve animal feeding and household livelihoods. The project will expand opportunities for women to participate in livestock-related businesses, providing greater involvement in economic activities connected to farming and rural development. Women farmers will receive support to take part in decision-making, strengthening their participation in a sector that provides important employment and income opportunities across rural Uzbekistan.

The $60 million ADB loan will be complemented by a $5 million grant from the Green Climate Fund through the Glaciers to Farms program, supporting efforts to improve agricultural resilience against climate-related pressures. Another $3 million grant will come from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, financed by the Government of Japan through ADB, bringing the combined financing package to $68 million. These investments will support more resilient livestock production, stronger rural services and better management of natural resources, helping Uzbekistan's farming communities protect their livelihoods and strengthen food security.