Nuclear Law Gets a Boost: IAEA Trains Legal Experts from Eight Nations in Tajikistan

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has introduced its first advanced nuclear law training course in Russian, creating new opportunities for legal professionals and government officials to strengthen their knowledge of nuclear safety and international regulations. Held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from 5 to 16 October 2026, the two-week programme brought together 13 participants from eight countries to explore the laws governing the peaceful use of nuclear energy and ionizing radiation. The initiative represents an important development in making specialised nuclear education more accessible and helping countries build stronger legal systems to manage nuclear technologies safely.

The development was announced in an IAEA news article titled "The IAEA Holds its First Advanced Training Course on Nuclear Law in Russian," published on 11 November 2026. The announcement is an official institutional report rather than an academic research paper published in a scientific journal, highlighting international cooperation, professional training and the importance of strong nuclear legal frameworks. It explains how specialised education can help countries improve nuclear safety, strengthen security measures and develop regulations that support the responsible use of nuclear technologies.

The programme was organised in cooperation with the Government of Tajikistan through its Chemical, Biological and Radiological and Nuclear Safety and Security Agency (CBRN SSA), which hosted the training in the country's capital. Participants included legal specialists and government representatives responsible for developing, reviewing and implementing national nuclear legislation, allowing them to learn from international experts and exchange practical experiences. By delivering the course in Russian, the IAEA expanded access to advanced legal education for professionals who can benefit from studying complex nuclear regulations in a familiar language.

Russian-Language Training Opens New Opportunities for Nuclear Experts

The introduction of Russian-language training reflects the IAEA's efforts to make nuclear law education available to a wider range of professionals involved in nuclear governance and regulatory oversight. Understanding international nuclear agreements and national legal requirements can be challenging, particularly when important technical and legal concepts are taught in a language that participants do not regularly use. Providing advanced instruction in Russian allows participants to explore these subjects more thoroughly and apply their knowledge when developing or improving legislation in their own countries.

The course covered major areas of international nuclear law, including nuclear safety, nuclear security, safeguards and civil liability for nuclear damage. Participants examined how international legal instruments guide national regulations and help governments establish responsibilities for managing nuclear materials, facilities and activities involving ionizing radiation. These legal frameworks are essential for ensuring that nuclear technologies are used responsibly, protecting people and the environment, and supporting international confidence in peaceful nuclear activities.

Through lectures, practical exercises and group discussions, participants explored common legal challenges and considered how different countries address similar regulatory responsibilities. The training encouraged legal professionals to share national experiences, discuss legislative approaches and build professional relationships that could support future regional cooperation. These exchanges are particularly valuable in a field where countries must maintain effective national oversight and fulfil commitments under relevant international agreements.

Tajikistan Strengthens Its Role in Regional Nuclear Cooperation

Tajikistan's role as the host country highlighted its growing involvement in international nuclear safety education and regional professional development. The country's Chemical, Biological and Radiological and Nuclear Safety and Security Agency worked closely with the IAEA to organise the programme and support discussions on developing comprehensive legal frameworks. Hosting the event also provided an opportunity to strengthen cooperation among national authorities and professionals responsible for nuclear law and regulatory activities.

Matin Akhmedov, First Deputy Director of Tajikistan's CBRN SSA, described the training as an important contribution to developing national expertise in nuclear legislation and supporting the peaceful use of nuclear energy. He explained that building strong legal knowledge helps countries create and implement comprehensive frameworks capable of addressing nuclear safety and security responsibilities. As an IAEA Collaborating Centre, the agency remains committed to supporting regional training, professional cooperation and knowledge-sharing in nuclear law and nuclear security.

The participation of professionals from eight countries created a platform for discussing legal challenges that extend beyond national borders and require shared understanding. Nuclear safety, security and liability arrangements depend on clearly defined responsibilities and effective cooperation between governments, regulators and relevant institutions. Stronger professional networks can help countries exchange lessons from their regulatory experiences and identify areas where their domestic legal systems may need further development.

IAEA Expands Advanced Nuclear Law Education Across Languages

The Russian-language course builds on earlier advanced training programmes organised by the IAEA to strengthen legal expertise across different regions. The first advanced course was delivered in English in Serbia in 2024, followed by Spanish-language training in Mexico and French-language training in Algeria during 2025. The expansion into Russian demonstrates the agency's continuing efforts to provide specialised nuclear law education in its official languages and respond to the needs of professionals from different linguistic backgrounds.

These advanced programmes draw on more than a decade of experience developed through the IAEA's annual Nuclear Law Institute, which provides education on international and national nuclear legislation. The Institute has helped establish a foundation for training government officials and legal specialists involved in drafting, reviewing and applying laws related to nuclear activities. Advanced regional courses allow participants to build on that knowledge, explore complex legal subjects and strengthen their ability to address practical legislative challenges.

Making specialist training available in multiple languages can help professionals gain a clearer understanding of legal responsibilities connected to nuclear facilities, radioactive materials and radiation-related activities. National authorities require trained personnel who can interpret international obligations and translate them into effective domestic laws and regulatory arrangements. The IAEA's multilingual approach supports this need by expanding opportunities for professional learning and encouraging the exchange of legal expertise across countries.

International Partnerships Support Safer Nuclear Development

The Dushanbe course was conducted through the IAEA Legislative Assistance Programme under an interregional project of the agency's technical cooperation programme. The initiative helps countries strengthen their nuclear legal frameworks by providing expert guidance, practical training and opportunities to improve national legislative capacity. Financial support for the training was provided through extrabudgetary contributions from the United States, reflecting international cooperation in developing professional expertise related to nuclear law.

The Legislative Assistance Programme plays an important role in helping countries understand their legal obligations and develop regulations suited to their national nuclear activities. Its support covers areas such as nuclear safety, security, safeguards and civil liability, ensuring that national legal frameworks address the different responsibilities associated with nuclear technologies. Training legal specialists and government officials contributes to stronger regulatory institutions and helps countries prepare for the legal challenges involved in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and ionizing radiation.

The first Russian-language advanced nuclear law course represents a meaningful expansion of the IAEA's international education and capacity-building activities. By bringing together professionals from eight countries, the programme supported stronger legal knowledge, regional cooperation and the exchange of experiences that can inform national nuclear legislation. Continued investment in specialised training and international partnerships can help countries strengthen their regulatory systems and support the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies.