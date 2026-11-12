Heads of Kazakh sovereign wealth fund, state railway company arrested on suspicion of corruption, security service says
The heads of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund and its state railway company have been detained on suspicion of corruption, Kazakhstan's domestic security service said on Thursday.
In a statement published on its website, the National Security Committee said that Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of the Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund, and Yelzhas Otynshiyev, chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy railway company, had been arrested along with other, unnamed individuals. It said they were "suspected of committing a corruption-related crime."
Samruk-Kazyna controls major assets across Kazakhstan's energy, transport, telecoms and infrastructure sectors, including the national airline Air Astana, and KazMunayGaz, the state-owned oil and gas company. It owns a 100% stake in Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, which has said it is preparing for a planned international IPO.