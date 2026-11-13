Refugee Convention at 75: The Hague Roundtable to Discuss Shared Responsibility

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the Governments of the Netherlands and Kenya will co-host a global roundtable in The Hague from 24 to 26 November 2026 to discuss shared responsibility and lawful responses to challenges facing refugee protection. Organized in association with Dutch think tank Clingendael, the event will bring together people in shaping asylum policies and those whose lives are directly affected by them. Government officials, policymakers, academics, think tanks and refugees will exchange views on approaches grounded in international law, protection and cooperation between countries.

The gathering is part of a series of dialogues marking the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, which has provided a foundation for international refugee protection for three-quarters of a century. By supporting access to asylum and safeguarding the rights of people forced to flee conflict, violence and persecution, the Convention has helped save millions of lives. Participants will examine how its principles can continue to guide responses to the changing pressures facing asylum systems and the wider international protection system.

Addressing these challenges requires principled cooperation among States, UNHCR, international and regional organizations, civil society and people with lived experience of displacement. The roundtable will create space for shared learning and policy discussions that reflect the concerns and circumstances of governments, host communities and refugees. It will include mixed and onward movements, alongside other asylum and migration challenges that require effective, sustainable responses rooted in international standards.

Sharing responsibility and strengthening fair asylum systems

Discussions will explore concrete policy options to strengthen international cooperation and share responsibility for refugee protection more effectively among countries. Participants will consider ways to support national asylum systems that are both fair and effective, with attention to the practical concerns raised by States and the protection needs of people seeking safety. The agenda includes improving return mechanisms for people who do not need international protection, with policy options grounded in international standards.

Bringing regional perspectives and refugee experiences into the discussion

Thematic sessions, expert presentations and interactive discussions will give policymakers from different regions opportunities to examine the challenges they face and exchange views on possible responses. Refugees will take part alongside government representatives, researchers and other participants, bringing lived experience into conversations about the policies that affect displaced people. These exchanges will support discussion of lawful approaches to mixed and onward movements, with protection and responsibility-sharing providing the basis for cooperation.

Carrying the discussions into future international cooperation

The event is designed to begin an ongoing global dialogue, with insights and recommendations informing future policy exchanges and cooperation among States and other stakeholders. Contributions from the roundtable will feed into forthcoming international discussions, including UNHCR's High Commissioner's Dialogue on Protection and Solutions in December 2026 and other efforts to strengthen refugee protection. A co-chairs' outcome document will be published after the event, summarizing the discussions and identifying key areas for future cooperation.