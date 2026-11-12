Rising Seas Threaten Pacific Homes: ADB Backs $1 Billion Climate Protection Plan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) have launched a major climate resilience initiative to help Pacific island communities protect their homes, livelihoods and essential infrastructure from rising sea levels and increasingly destructive storms. Developed with the governments of the Cook Islands and Palau and regional partners, the program seeks to mobilize more than $1 billion in financing across 14 Pacific island economies. The investment will support stronger roads, reliable water supplies, safer coastal areas and public infrastructure designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Known as the Regional Programmatic Approach for Climate Action (RPACA), the initiative was launched during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, following the Green Climate Fund's approval of $250 million in grant financing. Pacific island countries face growing threats from coastal flooding, severe storms and rising seas, placing enormous pressure on communities that depend on limited transport networks and essential public services. Geographic isolation and limited economic diversification make disaster preparation and recovery particularly difficult, increasing the importance of reliable funding and stronger infrastructure.

ADB President Masato Kanda emphasized that climate-related disasters threaten the daily lives and future security of people living across the Pacific, where homes, businesses and public facilities face increasing environmental risks. He described the initiative as an important investment in helping communities prepare for future dangers and protecting children and families from the consequences of worsening climate conditions. The program brings together Pacific governments, international financial institutions and regional organizations to develop practical solutions that reflect the needs and priorities of participating countries.

Stronger Roads, Water Systems and Coastal Protection for Pacific Communities

The initiative will help Pacific island governments strengthen essential infrastructure, including roads, electricity networks, water systems, coastal defenses and urban facilities exposed to climate-related disasters. Many island communities depend on a small number of transport routes, ports and public utilities, making damage to a single facility capable of disrupting access to food, healthcare, education and employment. Investments in climate-resilient infrastructure will help reduce these risks and improve the ability of communities to maintain essential services during extreme weather.

Projects supported through RPACA will focus on protecting infrastructure against stronger storms, coastal flooding and rising sea levels, helping communities reduce damage and recover more effectively after disasters. Climate resilience planning will guide infrastructure development and investment decisions, allowing participating governments to identify vulnerable locations and prioritize improvements based on local conditions. Stronger infrastructure and better preparedness could reduce economic losses, protect livelihoods and strengthen public services in countries facing some of the world's most serious climate threats.

$250 Million Climate Grant to Support Pacific-Led Investments

The Green Climate Fund's $250 million grant will be combined with ADB grants, concessional loans and additional financing to support infrastructure projects and long-term climate adaptation measures. The program will help participating governments attract public and private investment, improve financial management and develop stronger systems for planning and financing climate-resilient infrastructure. Each country will have opportunities to identify its own investment priorities, ensuring that financial assistance addresses the specific risks and development challenges faced by local communities.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. recognized the work of the RPACA Working Group in coordinating regional priorities and developing an approach guided by Pacific governments and institutions. He emphasized that the partnership's success should be measured through practical results that improve people's lives and demonstrate progress in fulfilling climate commitments. Representatives from the Cook Islands, Palau, GCF, the Pacific Community and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme participated in the launch, reinforcing regional cooperation on climate action.

Climate Program Expected to Reach 3.7 Million Pacific Islanders

The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 3.7 million people, representing nearly one-quarter of the population across the 14 eligible Pacific island economies. These include the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Naoero (Nauru), Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Projects will support infrastructure such as roads, ports, schools, clinics, water supplies and energy systems, helping communities improve access to essential services and prepare for future climate emergencies.

GCF Executive Director Mafalda Duarte highlighted the vulnerability of low-lying Pacific islands, where a single severe storm can damage the only road, port or water supply serving an entire community. She described RPACA as the fund's largest single initiative in the Pacific, bringing its regional commitment to $1.2 billion, alongside a further $2 billion in cofinancing. The investment reflects growing international efforts to provide Pacific nations with financial resources needed to protect people, infrastructure and economic development from climate-related threats.

ADB is developing the program as part of a broader regional partnership with the Pacific Community and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme, with complementary initiatives being prepared to address interconnected climate challenges. These efforts will strengthen food and water security, protect public health and natural ecosystems, reduce pollution and improve knowledge sharing among island countries. Through coordinated investments and locally determined priorities, the initiative is expected to help Pacific communities protect essential services, safeguard livelihoods and build a more secure future for coming generations.