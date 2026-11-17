BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: ACT Enterprise, the B2B arm of Atria Convergence Technologies Limited (ACT), has been named a Connectivity Partner for Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026, one of Asia's premier technology and innovation events. The summit is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 19, 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). ACT’s association with Bengaluru Tech Summit since 2015, reflects a longstanding partnership that has continued through successive editions of the technology and innovation event.

As the Official Connectivity Partner for Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, ACT Enterprise will provide connectivity infrastructure to support the three-day gathering, which is expected to attract more than 60,000 business visitors, 1,800 exhibitors and 1,000 startups from over 75 countries. ACT Enterprise has deployed an end-to-end fiber infrastructure that supports 100 Gbps of internet connectivity. ACT has also deployed more than 150 enterprise grade access points for delivering high-speed & seamless Wi-Fi experience across the venue, for both exhibitors and visitors, enabling uninterrupted digital interactions, technology demonstrations and collaboration throughout the three-day event. Commenting on the association, Rajeev Naidu (National Business Head), said, "Our association with Bengaluru Tech Summit, dating back to 2015, reflects a longstanding relationship built on trust and our ability to deliver reliable connectivity for large-scale technology events. Bengaluru has emerged as a thriving hub for startups, growing businesses and global enterprises, each with evolving digital infrastructure requirements. As businesses increasingly rely on digital platforms, dependable connectivity has become essential to their growth. We are proud to continue supporting the Bengaluru Tech Summit and contributing to an event that connects India's technology and innovation ecosystem with global opportunities."

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 reflects the city's growing prominence as a leading startup and technology hub, bringing together emerging businesses, global enterprises, investors and innovators. Adopting an AI-first approach, this year's summit will focus on six key pillars encompassing technology trends, industry insights, talent development, business opportunities, experiential showcases and the celebration of innovation. The event will also serve as a gateway for international collaboration through its Global Innovation Alliance initiative, facilitating cross-border partnerships, investment opportunities, technology exchanges and business engagements between Indian and international enterprises. Beyond supporting large-scale technology gatherings, ACT Enterprise caters to the diverse connectivity needs of businesses at different stages of growth, including AI native startups, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), multi-location businesses and large enterprises. Its portfolio includes Corporate Business Broadband and Internet Leased Lines (ILL) for reliable, high-performance connectivity; Managed SmartWiFi for seamless, secure and centrally managed wireless connectivity across business premises; and Managed Smart SD-WAN for optimised network performance and simplified connectivity management across multiple locations. From enabling AI native startups and SMBs to scale their digital operations to supporting large enterprises with secure, centrally managed connectivity across multiple locations, ACT Enterprise offers customised solutions tailored to varying business needs.

ACT Enterprise currently serves more than 22,000 businesses across 32+ cities and continues to meet the connectivity needs of businesses across sectors such as IT/ITES, BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education and hospitality. The company also collaborates with technology partnersThe company works with leading technology partners, including Kaspersky, Nokia, Cisco and Ray, to strengthen its enterprise networking, connectivity and security capabilities, to deliver enterprise-grade networking, connectivity and security solutions. Over the years, as the summit has evolved into a global platform for technological innovation and business collaboration, ACT has continued to play a role in enabling its digital infrastructure. Its continued selection as Connectivity Partner underscores its experience in managing connectivity for large-scale events and its commitment to supporting Bengaluru's expanding technology and business ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)