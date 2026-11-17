PNN Jhanjharwada (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17: Swaraj Suiting Limited, a growing integrated textile manufacturer specializing in developing and production of high-quality Denim & Cotton finished fabrics and Cotton Yarn, announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended (Q2 & H1 FY27), delivering strong growth in revenue and profitability and sustained demand.

- Revenue from operations increased by 72.3% YoY to INR 2,195.2 Mn in Q2 FY27 and 97.3% YoY to INR 4,028.9 Mn. - EBITDA registered growth of 47.0% YoY to INR 412.0 Mn in Q2 FY27 and 46.8% YoY to INR 767.2 Mn in H1 FY27.

- Net Profit for Q2 FY27 increased by 94.5% YoY to INR 172.9 Mn and H1 FY27 grew by 96.9% YoY to INR 335.1 Mn. - Earnings Per Share for Q2 FY27 stood at INR 6.55 reflecting growth of 62.1% and H1 FY27 increased by 64.2% to INR 12.69.

- Healthy Operating Cash Flow generated INR 405.9 Mn during H1 FY27. EBITDA margins for Q2 and H1 FY27 are not directly comparable with the corresponding periods of FY26, as Q2 and H1 FY26 benefited from inventory gains, resulting in optically higher EBITDA margins. The EBITDA margins for Q2 and H1 FY27 are within the Company’s guided range of 18–20%, reflecting performance in line with a normalised business scenario at current capacities and product mix.

Key Business Updates Spinning Division Expansion & Advanced Material Division Pilot Project:

- The ongoing capital expenditure in the spinning division and advanced material pilot project is progressing as planned, with commercial production targeted to commence by Q1 FY28. - This expansion is expected to further strengthen the Company’s manufacturing capabilities and support its integrated textile operations.

Expansion in Finished Fabric Manufacturing Capacity: - The Company plans to increase its finished fabric manufacturing capacity by ~30 Mn Mtrs across the Denim and Non-Denim segments.

- The additional capacity is expected to commence operations by Q4 FY28, taking the Company’s total finished fabric manufacturing capacity to ~73 Mn Mtrs per annum. Focus on Renewable Energy and Energy Security:

- As part of its sustainability and cost-efficiency initiatives, the Company plans to develop captive electricity generation facilities for in-house consumption, with a strategic focus on green energy i.e. solar and wind energy. - The Company is evaluating potential sites and aims to meet up to 50% of its electricity requirements through in-house renewable energy projects by the end of FY28.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Nasir Khan, Director, Swaraj Suiting Limited, stated, “We are pleased to report a strong performance in Q2 and H1 FY27, with revenue growth of 72.3% and 97.3%, respectively, alongside nearly doubling of net profit. This reflects healthy business momentum and our continued focus on operational capabilities.

Our EBITDA margins remain within the guided range of 18–20%, reflecting normalised business performance at current capacities and product mix. We continue to focus on strategic capacity expansion, with the spinning division and advanced material pilot project on track to commence commercial production by Q1 FY28. Additionally, the planned 30 Mn Mtrs expansion in Denim and Non-Denim fabric capacity will take our total fabric capacity to approximately 73 Mn Mtrs annually by Q4 FY28.

We are also evaluating captive solar and wind energy projects to meet up to 50% of our electricity requirements, enhancing energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. We remain focused on disciplined financial management, sustainable growth and operational excellence.” About Swaraj Suiting Limited

Swaraj Suiting Limited is an integrated textile manufacturing company engaged in the development and production of high-quality denim fabrics, cotton finished fabrics, and cotton yarn. The Company operates across a significant part of the textile value chain including Spinning, Warping, Yarn Dyeing, Weaving, Fabric Processing, and Finishing, enabling strong operational integration, consistent quality control, and manufacturing efficiencies. With a continued focus on technology integration, value-added product offerings, and supply chain optimization, Swaraj Suiting is well-positioned to drive operational scalability, improve margins, and achieve sustainable long-term growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)