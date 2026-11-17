VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has announced that Vajra Alloys Private Limited, its subsidiary company, has successfully carried out trial production at its manufacturing facility in Ulundai Village, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. The development marks a milestone in the Group's expansion into superalloys and special steel manufacturing.

COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY MONTH END Vajra Alloys has successfully completed its trial production on November 16, 2026, marking a key milestone towards the commencement of commercial production, which is expected by the end of November 2026.

PLI SCHEME APPROVAL FOR SUPERALLOY MANUFACTURING Vajra Alloys has received approval under the Ministry of Steel's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 1.2 for Specialty Steel, in the Super Alloys category. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, on February 9, 2026, in connection with its participation in the scheme.

The PLI approval supports the venture's focus on developing domestic superalloy manufacturing capabilities and addressing opportunities for import substitution. Incentive benefits will be subject to fulfilment of the applicable scheme requirements and the terms of the MoU. ABOUT VAJRA ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED

Vajra Alloys is focused on developing specialised alloy materials for aerospace, defence, oil and gas, critical industrial components and precision engineering applications. The successful trial production advances Krishca's diversification strategy, adding a specialised manufacturing business alongside its industrial packaging operations and precision steel initiatives. ABOUT KRISHCA STRAPPING SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited is an Indian industrial packaging solutions company specialising in steel strapping, strapping seals, tools and integrated packaging services. Its Chennai manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes of steel straps and 120 million strapping seals, serving customers across the steel, metals, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The Company provides high-strength steel strapping and long-term packaging services to major steel producers and industrial customers, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL.

As part of its next phase of growth, Krishca is expanding into precision steel manufacturing through its Cold Rolling (CR) Complex at Ulundai, Tiruvallur, with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes. The complex is designed for cold-rolled stainless steel, ultra-thin precision gauge stainless steel and high-carbon steel strips, broadening the Company's product portfolio for industrial applications. Krishca has also acquired a majority stake in Manda Stainless Private Limited, which is setting up a new Cold Rolling Complex with an installed capacity of 36,000 tonnes per annum. Commercial production is expected to commence in Q1 FY28 (April–June 2027), further expanding the Group's precision steel manufacturing capacity and market reach.

Together with Vajra Alloys Private Limited and Manda Stainless Private Limited (Subsidiaries of Krishca), these initiatives support Krishca's expansion into specialised steel and advanced alloy materials. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)