Mongolia's mines, power stations and growing industries help support its economy, creating a difficult challenge for a country heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Supplying homes, businesses and transport with more energy can push greenhouse gas emissions higher as economic activity expands. A new study explores how changes in energy, industry and forest management could reshape that relationship through 2050.

Published in Economies, the research is titled "Low-Emission Economic Development in Mongolia: A System Dynamics Scenario Analysis of Sectoral Structural and Technological Transitions to 2050." Researchers compared three development paths to examine how Mongolia could support economic activity with a smaller climate footprint. Their strongest scenario projects net emissions in 2050 that are 47.1% lower than under business as usual.

That reduction compares two possible futures, rather than measuring a fall from today's emissions. The strongest scenario still leaves Mongolia with substantial emissions in 2050, falling short of net zero. Its value lies in showing which changes could make the biggest difference and where progress could stall.

Three possible futures for Mongolia

The researchers built a system dynamics model, a simulation that connects economic activity with energy demand, emissions and the carbon absorbed by forests. It covers 2010–2050, using historical information to calibrate the model before exploring development from 2026 onward. Production across 18 economic sectors is linked to workers, investment and productivity, with forest growth represented across 14 tree species.

The emissions calculations include carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide from energy, transport, agriculture, industrial processes and waste. Four climate pathways introduce changes in temperature, rainfall and soil moisture that influence farming and forests. The study's net emissions measure subtracts forest carbon absorption from gross emissions, excluding carbon storage in grasslands, pasture soils and cropland biomass.

Business as usual continues existing trends without additional mitigation measures. The mitigation scenario introduces measures consistent with Mongolia's NDC 3.0 climate commitments, including cleaner energy, efficient buildings, improved transport, agricultural changes and waste management. The transformational scenario adds deeper changes in production, electrification, heating, mining methane control and ecosystem protection.

A smaller footprint depends on more than cleaner power

Under business as usual, annual gross emissions reach 93.19 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2050, with forests absorbing 23.49 million tonnes. The remaining net balance reaches 69.70 million tonnes, compared with 23.92 million tonnes in 2024. Continuing existing practices produces a combination of rising emissions and weakening forest absorption.

The mitigation scenario brings gross emissions to 90.75 million tonnes and forest absorption to 31.90 million tonnes by 2050. Its net balance of 58.85 million tonnes is about 15.6% below business as usual, showing the limits of measures introduced within the existing economic structure. The transformational scenario reaches gross emissions of 79.95 million tonnes and forest absorption of 43.05 million tonnes, leaving a net balance of 36.90 million tonnes.

Both policy scenarios incorporate 32 energy projects totaling about 3,533 megawatts, including 1,800 megawatts of thermal capacity and 1,733 megawatts of renewables and storage. The cleaner component combines roughly 220 megawatts of hydro, 503 megawatts of solar, 750 megawatts of wind and 260 megawatts of batteries. The transformational pathway adds retirement of 220 megawatts of ageing thermal capacity around 2041, industrial electrification and further low-carbon supply options, including nuclear and hydro.

Electric vehicles, better building insulation, livestock management, industrial efficiency and waste measures contribute to the projected reductions. Construction and new generating capacity can push emissions upward during the transition, with a pronounced surge relative to economic growth in 2028–2029. Some policy-scenario emissions temporarily exceed business as usual, showing why the timing of new infrastructure and old-plant closures matters.

Protecting existing forests carries enormous weight

The transformational scenario's forest absorption in 2050 exceeds business as usual by 19.56 million tonnes, making ecosystems central to its results. More than 60% of that additional absorption comes from active protection and management rather than tree planting alone. Fire suppression, pest control and natural regeneration preserve mature forests that already store and absorb carbon.

The model assumes management that reduces burned forest area by 52.8%, alongside a climate stress penalty reflecting tougher growing conditions. Planting success depends on care such as irrigation, livestock fencing and pest management, with a baseline survival benchmark of 60%. Tests using different survival rates show that future forest absorption changes substantially as planted trees mature, making the quality of the "Billion Trees" programme important to the outcome.

What the projections promise—and what they cannot prove

Only the transformational pathway delivers sustained annual declines in gross emissions alongside rising nominal GDP throughout 2041–2050. Researchers measure this relationship using the Tapio decoupling index, which compares percentage changes in emissions and economic output. This result does not mean carbon neutrality, and the use of nominal GDP means price increases influence the economic side of the comparison.

All three scenarios reach roughly MNT 501.8 trillion in nominal GDP by 2050 because the researchers deliberately made their long-term economic outcomes broadly comparable. These figures include price changes and cannot be read as equivalent increases in purchasing power. The comparison explores the changes needed to support a given development path; it does not independently establish that transition costs would disappear.

Historical checks produced average percentage errors below 5% for many indicators, with raw coal consumption showing a much larger error of 39.33%. The researchers ran 1,000 sensitivity simulations, finding broadly stable patterns within the tested assumptions. National averages, externally specified commodity prices and exchange rates, incomplete demand-and-supply feedbacks, and uncertain future technologies limit what the projections can establish.

The researchers recommend coordinating energy expansion with firm retirement schedules, funding forest protection and helping workers in mining-dependent communities move into new employment. Their proposals include using medium-term coking-coal export earnings to finance domestic clean infrastructure, with opportunities in renewable installation and land restoration. Mongolia's projected progress depends on delivering that whole package, with further measures needed to close the remaining gap to net zero.