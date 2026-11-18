An investigation by India into bulk Scotch whisky imports has shaken ​up a $65 billion market, spotlighting a landmark India-UK trade pact celebrated after New Delhi agreed to ​halve tariffs on the product. Here is an explainer on the first ‌significant ​dispute over the India-UK free trade agreement since it took effect in July.

WHAT WAS THE FINE PRINT OF THE INDIA-UK PACT? Whisky tariffs were a sticking point during the years of protracted negotiations leading up to the deal's July 15 implementation.

Under the historic trade pact, India agreed to slash import taxes on certain Scotch imports ‌to 75% from 150% immediately, and to 40% over 10 years. The British government said "iconic UK products" including whiskies and gin would benefit from India's tariff changes.

Though Indian state taxes and other levies are high and vary across the nation, the duty cut was still seen bringing some price relief on whisky products. WHAT IS INDIA'S THINKING AND WHY ARE COMPANIES WORRIED?

The Indian government is arguing with companies — from Diageo and Pernod to Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders and ‌Distillers — that their bulk Scotch imports do not qualify for the lower 75% tariff, Reuters has reported. While imported bottled Scotch, like The Glenlivet, gets the reduced duty, Indian officials argue the benefit does not extend to ‌bulk Scotch, which is often used to make popular whisky brands in India.

Tax officials, who searched offices of many companies in recent weeks as part of the investigation, have asserted a new customs classification in force since May for "compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages" is the one that applies to such bulk imports, and attracts the old 150% tariff. The industry disagrees.

"Compound alcoholic beverages are essentially flavoured or modified alcohols, whereas bulk Scotch Whisky is a distilled alcoholic beverage produced with malted barley and water," said Rajnish ⁠Singh, founder ​of India's Yaana Advisors, which advises liquor companies on regulation. WHY ⁠DO BULK SCOTCH IMPORTS MATTER SO MUCH?

India is Scotch whisky’s largest export market by volume, with the equivalent of more than 220 million bottles exported there in 2025, according to the UK-based Scotch Whisky Association. But around 80% of Scotch whisky imports from Britain by volume arrive ⁠in bulk to be used to make blended Indian brands, industry estimates show.

Most of those imports go into so-called Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, or IMFL whisky, created by mixing some Scotch with other spirits and ingredients. Pernod, Diageo and many Indian companies have ​popular offerings created this way. Pernod's Blenders Pride, for example, is described on Pernod's website as a blend of Indian grain spirit and imported Scotch malts from Chivas Brothers, "tailored to the tastes of this ⁠nation of whisky enthusiasts".

HAS ANY GOVERNMENT INTERVENED? The UK government has repeatedly said it is working with the India to resolve this issue "to ensure UK businesses can export under the tariffs agreed in the trade deal."

Scotland's leader John Swinney also raised the treatment of bulk Scotch whisky ⁠exports ​with the Indian government. India's commerce ministry has publicly said the issue will be resolved soon, but a confidential memo of Indian investigators reported by Reuters said any misclassification under the India-UK pact needs to stop as it has "substantial revenue implications" for New Delhi.

India has however agreed to release shipping containers and clear new imports while the investigation is ongoing, if companies committ to a tariff plus tax of 162.5%, partly payable via bank guarantees, ⁠Reuters has reported. Diageo and Pernod have moved to release their containers, while Bacardi is deliberating next steps.

WHAT IS THE INDUSTRY VIEW? The International Spirits & Wines Association of India, a group representing Pernod, Diageo and other ⁠major firms, has said privately the classification issue risks undermining ⁠an important market-access benefit negotiated between India and the UK.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, a domestic trade group, has joined the protest by flagging a hit to domestic manufacturing. Excluding bulk Scotch from the tariff cut could encourage imports of finished whisky over local production, running counter to India’s domestic manufacturing push, it has said.

Allied Blenders ‌said in an investor presentation last ‌week it is “one of the largest bulk Scotch importers” and the UK pact would improve its “luxury portfolio accessibility”.