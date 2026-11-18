‌Russian forces ​struck the centre of Ukraine's Black ‌Sea port city of Odesa in three waves of attacks on Wednesday, ‌killing four people, regional officials ‌said on Telegram.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that at least seven ⁠people ​had ⁠also been injured. Windows of residential buildings, ⁠cafes and shops had been broken, ​a car had been set on ⁠fire and several other vehicles had ⁠been ​damaged, he said. Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's ⁠military administration, said a second strike had ⁠damaged ⁠a residential building and an educational institution.