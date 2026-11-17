Prices for United States’ imports and exports each increased 1.1 per cent in October, according to data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "US import prices increased 1.1 per cent in October, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today, following a 1.1-per cent advance in September. Higher prices for nonfuel imports drove the rise in October," the Bureau stated.

The October increase for import prices followed a 1.1 per cent advance in September and a 0.5 per cent rise in August. On the export side, prices advanced 1.1 per cent in October after climbing 2.4 per cent in the previous month. "Prices for nonfuel imports increased 0.8 per cent in October following an advance of 0.5 per cent in September. Higher prices for capital goods; consumer goods, excluding automotives; nonfuel industrial supplies and materials; as well as automotive vehicles, parts, and engines more than offset lower prices for foods, feeds, and beverages," the Bureau noted.

Import capital goods prices recorded a significant jump of 1.5 per cent, marking the largest monthly advance since the index began monthly publication in December 1988. Costs for computers, peripherals, semiconductors, electric apparatus, and industrial machinery pushed this category higher. Import prices for consumer goods excluding automotives increased 0.5 per cent, and automotive vehicles, parts, and engines rose 0.4 per cent. Nonfuel industrial supplies and materials also edged up 0.5 per cent as gains in finished metals shapes and advanced manufacturing outweighed drops in nonmonetary gold.

"Prices for import fuel advanced 3.6 per cent in October following an increase of 6.3 per cent in September. In October, higher prices for petroleum and petroleum products as well as natural gas drove the advance," the Bureau added. Specifically, import prices for petroleum and petroleum products rose 3.7 per cent, while import natural gas prices climbed 5.1 per cent. Conversely, import prices for foods, feeds, and beverages declined 0.2 per cent as lower costs for fruit, distilled alcoholic beverages, meat, and green coffee offset higher vegetable prices.

Nonagricultural export prices rose 1.1 per cent in October after advancing 2.4 per cent in September and 1.1 per cent in August. Within this segment, nonagricultural industrial supplies and materials increased 2.1 per cent, led by higher prices for petroleum and chemicals, which offset declines in natural gas and nonferrous metals. "The price index for agricultural exports increased 1.2 per cent in October following a 2.7-per cent rise in September. The price index has not recorded a monthly decline since December 2025," the Bureau said.

Higher prices for nuts and animal feeds drove the agricultural export gains, offsetting lower fruit prices. Among finished export goods, consumer goods excluding automotives rose 0.6 per cent, and automotive vehicles, parts, and engines increased 0.1 per cent, while capital goods prices remained unchanged as gains in semiconductors and telecommunications equipment balanced out lower machinery costs. (ANI)