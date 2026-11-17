Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s popular television series ‘Ramayan’, has shared his views on the recently released ‘Ramayana: Part 1’. While he praised the film’s visuals, sets and performances, the actor felt that the film missed the spiritual connection and emotions that are an important part of the epic. Speaking about the film, Sunil said the love and faith people have for the 1987 television series remain unchanged even after so many years. “What we gave people when we did Ramayana in 1987, it has been 39 years since then. Even today, people have the same love and faith in their hearts…," he told ANI.

Sharing his views on the film’s overall presentation, the actor praised its cinematography, locations and performances. However, he felt that the difference between Lord Ram and Ravana was not clearly shown in the film. “I don’t know how the research has been done, and also I don’t have much knowledge about the writers. But I would say that, overall, the cinematography was very good, the sets were very good, and the locations were very good. In fact, all the actors have delivered good performances according to the roles they were given."

"But when you go to watch a film and see divinity, or a God like Ram, who has done great things for humanity, and Ravan, the contrast between them was not visible. Ravan looked stronger, heavier and more powerful compared to Ramji…," he added. The actor also spoke about the importance of spiritual connection and character presentation in a story like Ramayana. He said he felt that some important elements were missing from the film. “And whatever I have read, known and understood about the Ramayana, after watching the film, I felt that something was missing. Something that we expected to see was missing. Because, according to me, spiritual connectivity and characterisation should have been very important.”

Sunil also hoped that the filmmakers would take the feedback into account while working on the next part of the film. “According to me, the makers will definitely reflect on the criticism the film has received and will not repeat their mistakes. This is my hope. I think this should be done.” Recalling the response to Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, the actor said the television series continues to be remembered by viewers even after several decades. He also spoke about how the show connected with people through its emotions and spiritual message. “The Ramayana that we made, I don’t know how much commercial success it achieved. But it has been almost 40 years, and even today, people remember it. So, somewhere, that divinity and those emotions have definitely touched people’s hearts.”

While sharing his opinion about the cast, Sunil praised Yash’s performance as Ravana and said the actors had done justice to their respective roles. However, he felt that the film as a whole could have made a stronger impact. “Performance-wise, I can say that Yash has definitely delivered a very good performance in the role of Ravan. There is no other actor who has done a bad job or failed to do justice to the role they were given. Everyone delivered a good performance, but the film did not create an impact in its totality…," Lahri said.

Despite his concerns, Sunil urged audiences to watch the film, pointing out that a large number of people are associated with its making and depend on its success. “I just want to say that people should go and watch Ramayana because the film needs to run. It is important because many people’s livelihoods are dependent on it, and many people are associated with it, as it is a very big-budget film. At least, it should recover its costs. That way, other makers will also get the encouragement to make better films.”

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios along with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, ‘Ramayana’ features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, who was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first part. The second instalment of the film is expected to release on Diwali 2028. (ANI)