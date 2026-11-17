India's cement sector is witnessing robust demand, supported by strong infrastructure spending by the government and sustained activity in the housing sector, with the industry expecting the momentum to continue in the coming months, said Madhav Singhania, Chairman, CII Delhi State and CII Northern Region Council. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a press conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the Banaras Biennale 2026, Singhania highlighted that India's domestic consumption and infrastructure investment remain strong despite global economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

"We are in a time of global uncertainty. We are in a time of a lot of inflationary pressures. But you know, the India story is still strong. The India consumption story is strong. The Indian consumer demand is strong," he said. Highlighting the positive outlook for the cement industry, Singhania said, "The government's continued focus on infrastructure spend is extremely robust. And hence, even in terms of the cement sector, we are seeing robust demand over the last few months. And we hope to continue to see the same momentum forward."

He further noted that while residential construction remains an important contributor to cement consumption, infrastructure development has emerged as a major growth driver. "Conventionally, demand has relied heavily on housing, while housing continues to be robust, but infrastructure has given a huge boost," he stated.

On taxation, Singhania welcomed the government's decision to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent under the GST 2.0 reforms. "They brought it down from 28% to 18%, which we are extremely thankful for as an industry," he said.

However, Singhania cautioned that geopolitical developments, fuel inflation and broader macroeconomic uncertainties continue to pose challenges for businesses. He emphasised that companies must remain agile to navigate these uncertainties.

On inflation, Singhania said global fuel prices have played a significant role in driving inflationary pressures. "If the geopolitical situation starts to normalise, then you know you will see certain normalisation in inflationary methods," he said.

Meanwhile, discussing the Banaras Biennale 2026, Singhania said the industry-funded initiative aims to showcase the city's art, textiles, music and living cultural traditions to Indian and international audiences. He added that CII intends to establish the Biennale as a long-term cultural institution in Kashi and expand its scale in subsequent editions. (ANI)